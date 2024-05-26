Demi Moore says The Substance helped her “re-engage”

Demi Moore says her body horror film The Substance allowed her to wake up after doubts about where her career was.

It has been too long since Demi Moore has had a role worthy of her talents or made headlines outside of stories about Bruce Willis’ health and G.I. Jane jokes. But now that body horror movie The Substance is making its waves at the Cannes Film Festival, Demi Moore is getting – along with the latest season of Feud – some overdue recognition once more.

Speaking with IndieWire, Demi Moore seemed well aware that this was just the sort of character that can show what she has inside of her. “What I love is this was a rich, complex, demanding role that gave me an opportunity to really push myself outside of my comfort zone, and in the end to feel like I explored and grew not only as an actor, but as a person.”

So, what does Demi Moore hope comes of The Substance as far as where her career is headed? “If there’s any hope, it’s really just to kind of re-engage in a way. I feel like I took a real step back for a long time and really questioned even whether or not this is what I should be doing. This was a part of waking myself up.” And thankfully she did, because her performance as Elisabeth Sparkle – an actress who has aged out of her prime – is being praised as her all-time best.

Building on this – and perhaps something that might have drawn Demi Moore to the film – here is how one promo for The Substance goes: “Have you ever dreamt of a better version of yourself? Younger, more beautiful, more perfect? One single injection unlocks your DNA, starting a new cellular division that will release another version of yourself. This is The Substance.”

While it’s possible Demi Moore takes home Best Actress at Cannes this year, The Substance is also competing for the Palme d’Or. The film comes from French director Coralie Fargeat (2017’s Revenge) and also stars Margaret Qualley, Hugo Diego Garcia, Phillip Schurer, Joseph Balderrama, and Dennis Quaid, who replaced Ray Liotta after he died in 2022. Mubi has acquired the rights to the film.

Do you think The Substance can mark a true comeback for Demi Moore? Is she officially part of the Oscar conversation?