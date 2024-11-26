Give in to the darkness and watch the new trailer for Dexter: Original Sin

Paramount Global has dropped the new trailer for Dexter: Original Sin, a prequel series which follows young Dexter (Patrick Gibson) as he transitions from student to the serial killer we all know and love. The release of the 10-episode series also isn’t too far off, with the premiere slated to drop on Paramount+ With Showtime on December 13th, followed by a Showtime debut on December 15th.

You may notice that the trailer for Dexter: Original Sin begins with the final moments of Dexter: New Blood, which found the serial killer seemingly meeting his end and bleeding out in the snow. However, the trailer adds a few more moments to that scene, with Dexter (Michael C. Hall) now being rushed to the hospital as doctors attempt to revive him. It’s this “life flashing before your eyes” moment which seems to set the stage for the prequel series. It may also give us a clue as to how the character will return in Dexter: Resurrection.

The official synopsis for the prequel series reads: “ Set in 1991 Miami, Dexter: Original Sin follows Dexter (Gibson) as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer. When his bloodthirsty urges can’t be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness. With the guidance of his father, Harry (Christian Slater), he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcement’s radar. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department. ” The series also stars Patrick Dempsey, Molly Brown, James Martinez, Christina Milian, Alex Shimizu, and Reno Wilson, with Sarah Michelle Gellar appearing as a special guest star. Michael C. Hall also serves as the inner monologue in Dexter’s head.

As we learnt so much about Dexter’s past throughout the eight seasons of the original series, I’m a little uncertain if the prequel series will be able to give us anything new. But will I be there for the premiere next month? You’re damn right. You know I can never resist you, Dexter.

