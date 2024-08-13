Dominic Sessa in talks to star in Anthony Bourdain biopic

The Holdovers breakout star Dominic Sessa is in talks to star in Tony, an Anthony Bourdain biopic which A24 is looking to acquire.

Deadline reports that Dominic Sessa (The Holdovers) is in talks to star as Anthony Bourdain in Tony, a biopic directed by Matt Johnson (BlackBerry). The outlet adds that A24 is in negotiations to acquire the project.

After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America, Anthony Bourdain worked in many kitchens in New York City, including as an executive chef at Brasserie Les Halles. His fame exploded with the publication of Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly, a New York Times best-selling book that detailed the seedy underbelly of the restaurant world and his own rampant drug use. He hosted several popular shows that explored culture and cuisine around the world, including Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations on the Travel Channel and Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown on CNN. Sadly, he committed suicide in 2018.

It’s not known when the biopic will take place, but given Dominica Sessa’s age, you would imagine this would take place pre-Kitchen Confidential. Lou Howe and Todd Bartels have penned the script for the project, with Tim and Trevor White of Star Thrower producing and Emily Rose executive producing.

Dominic Sessa has his breakout role with The Holdovers, Alexander Payne’s delightful drama/comedy about a strict classics teacher at a New England boarding school who is forced to chaperone a handful of students with nowhere to go on Christmas break. Even with standout performances from Paul Giamatti and Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Sessa more than held his own, making him a true talent to watch. Our own Chris Bumbray praised Sessa’s work in his glowing review of the movie. “ [Sessa] does an excellent job of balancing the character’s selfish streak and impetuousness while giving him a sense of empathy that makes you invest in him early on, ” Bumbray wrote in his review. “ Most importantly, his chemistry with Giamatti is superb, with the two playing off each other in a way that makes this an unexpectedly strong buddy comedy. “

Before Sessa experiences a world of gastronomic delights, he’s set to enter the world of magic with Now You See Me 3. He’s one of the new additions to the cast alongside Justice Smith (Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves), Ariana Greenblatt (Borderlands), and Rosamund Pike (Saltburn). Original cast members Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco, and Morgan Freeman are all expected to reprise their roles. Lionsgate recently slated the film for a November 14, 2025 release.