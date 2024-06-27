Flight Risk trailer: Mark Wahlberg action thriller directed by Mel Gibson reaches theatres in October

While we wait to see whether or not Warner Bros. is going to give Lethal Weapon franchise star Mel Gibson the chance to direct Lethal Weapon 5, Lionsgate is preparing to give the Gibson-directed action thriller Flight Risk a theatrical release on October 18th – and the marketing for Flight Risk has officially begun today with the unveiling of a trailer, which you can check out in the embed above!

Scripted by Jared Rosenberg, Flight Risk has the following synopsis: In this high-stakes suspense thriller, Academy Award nominee Mark Wahlberg (Actor in a Supporting Role, 2006 – The Departed) plays a pilot transporting an Air Marshal (Michelle Dockery) accompanying a fugitive (Topher Grace) to trial. As they cross the Alaskan wilderness, tensions soar and trust is tested, as not everyone on board is who they seem.

Gibson produced the film alongside John Davis, John Fox, and Bruce Davey, with Alex Lebovici, Jenny Hinkey, Ryan D. Smith, Natasha Stassen, Allen Cheney, Christopher Woodrow, K. Blaine Johnston, Christian Mercuri, Petr Jákl, Vicki Christianson, Nick Guerra, Russell Hollander, Jon Huddle, Patrick Josten, Walter Josten, and Jordan Wagner serving as executive producers. The film is coming our way from Lionsgate, in association with Media Capital Technologies / Hammerstone Studios. It’s an Icon production and a Davis Entertainment Company production.

CinemaCon attendees got to see a trailer for Flight Risk earlier this year, and JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray was in attendance. He wrote that the film “ seems commercial. Michelle Dockery is a US Marshal flying a witness (Topher Grace) to testify against the mob, but the pilot of the plane is a psychopathic hit man played by Mark Wahlberg playing WAY against type. He even shaved his head to look like he has a bald pate. Looks like a really tight kickass thriller, and Gibson REALLY makes Walhberg look crazy in this. Scored by a cover of Talking Heads’ ‘Psycho Killer.’ “ As you can see, that seems to have been the same trailer that has made its way online today.

What did you think of the Flight Risk trailer? Will you be catching this film on the big screen in October?