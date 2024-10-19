Gladiator 2 earns early raves after the first public screening

Gladiator II finally had its first publc screening, and the buzz from critics suggests it might be an all-timer on par with the original.

Over the past few months, buzz has steadily been building for Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II. While various news stories mentioned that the budget for Scott’s Roman epic had spiralled out of control, word from early test screenings suggested that whatever it cost, it might be worth it, with Paramount having enough confidence in the movie that they’re positioning it for awards season with a prime November release date. And now, the studio has finally started showing the film, and critics in attendance raved about what they saw, with many saying it’s Ridley Scott’s best film in many years.

In it, Paul Mescal plays the now-grown Lucius (the son of Russell Crowe’s Maximus from the original), who finds himself forced to fight as a gladiator for Denzel Washington’s Macrinus, a former slave plotting to take control of Rome. Pedro Pascal co-stars as Marcus Acacius, a Roman general Lucius fights in the Colosseum.

Clayton Davis, the awards editor at Variety (and a key tastemaker during Oscar season) is calling the movie Ridley Scott’s best since Black Hawk Down, writing on X, “I found Paul Mescal’s work as Lucius to be one of the film’s most honest surprises. This is Denzel Washington, having the time of his life in one of his most killer roles yet. A third Oscar could very well come his way. Sound, visuals, costumes, you name it, this movie’s got it. Another blockbuster the Academy can most definitely embrace.”

Influencer Matt Ramos was even more vehement in his praise, not only pegging it as the best film of the year but possibly (in his words) one of the best of all time! He writes, “It’s one of those films that will reinvigorate your love for cinema. It defies expectations, the performances are outstanding (Denzel just locked in another Oscar), the score is just as great as the original, the writing is incredible, & there’s a lot of action on such a massive scale; it’s unreal. I could go on and on but prepare to witness greatness this November.”

Drew Taylor of The Wrap writes, “Rest easy, Romans. #Gladiator2 is the kind of large-scale filmmaking excellence that only Ridley Scott could corral. Everything about it just works. Big #Maverick vibes in its ability to conjure the past while adding something new. Bold, muscular filmmaking from a legendary talent.”

And finally, Scott Mantz of KTLA writes, “GLADIATOR II is indeed the REAL DEAL! An epic sequel worthy of its Oscar-winning predecessor — great action, amazing visual effects, stellar performances across the board (esp. PAUL MESCAL & DENZEL WASHINGTON)! A return to form for director RIDLEY SCOTT! I was ENTERTAINED!”

Indeed, X is loaded with raves from the screening, so it sounds like even if it took Scott nearly a quarter of a century to make a sequel to Gladiator, it might have been well worth the wait!

Gladiator II hits theaters on November 22nd.