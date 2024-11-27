Tom Hardy begins production on Guy Ritchie’s new Showtime series alongside Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren

The series that was originally believed to be a spin-off of Ray Donovan shakes up the title and starts production.

Last month, it was reported that Tom Hardy, Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan were in talks to star in a new Guy Ritchie series called The Associate, which was to believed to be a spin-off of the Showtime series Ray Donovan. The Associate was also once thought to be called The Donovans, which had the following synopsis: “With the most powerful clients in Europe, The Donovans will see family fortunes and reputations at risk, odd alliances unfold, and betrayal around every corner, and while the family might be London’s most elite fixers today, the nature of their business means there is no guarantee what’s in store tomorrow.” Guy Ritchie was to direct The Donovans and executive produce alongside series writer Ronan Bennett.

Deadline now reveals that the new show is now currently not intending to sport the name The Associate, but production has officially taken off. According to Deadline, “Hardy will star as Harry Da Souza, a professional conciliator on behalf of the Harrigan family; Brosnan will play Conrad Harrigan, the head of a very successful Irish crime family based in London and Harry’s boss; Mirren will play Maeve Harrigan, Conrad’s wife and the Harrigan family matriarch.”

The logline states that the show is “an electrifying, new global crime series centered around two warring families based in London whose enterprises stretch all corners of the globe and the fiercely loyal ‘fixer’ charged with protecting one of them at all costs.”

Keith Cox, Nina L. Diaz, David C. Glasser, Guy Ritchie, Jez Butterworth, Ronan Bennett, Kris Thykier, Ivan Atkinson, Tom Hardy, Dean Baker, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, and Bob Yari are all on board to executive produce the series.

Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global Co-CEO and President/CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios, stated, “Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren are masters at their craft and we are honored to have them lead the cast for Guy Richie’s new global, original series. Guy, Jez Butterworth and Ronan Bennett’s creative prowess, coupled with these gifted actors, is the perfect recipe for what we believe will be the next brand-defining series for Showtime on Paramount+.”