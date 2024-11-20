The latest look at the live-action How to Train Your Dragon film offers lots of new footage and heartening casting reactions

Dean DeBlois takes us on a guided tour of his live-action adaptation of Dreamworks’ epic fantasy film How to Train Your Dragon.

By

As Dean DeBlois prepares to leap from animation to live-action for another adaptation of author Cressida Cowell’s How to Train Your Dragon, a new first-look video highlights the vision, passion, and joy of returning to a familiar fantasy universe. In today’s behind-the-scenes look at DreamworksHow to Train Your Dragon, DeBlois professes his love for Cowell’s exciting world and how thrilled he is to bring Hiccup and Toothless’s poignant story to the live-action silver screen.

“I decided to revisit How to Train Your Dragon because it felt like an amazing opportunity to not only direct a live-action movie but to be jumping back into a world that I frankly miss,” DeBlois says in today’s video. “I miss these characters. I miss this world, and I love movies that have a really poignant message buried deep within a moving spectacle. Adventure, wonder. That’s what this movie really packs. It’s about a regular kid who gets to bond with a powerful animal and there is something that’s universally wish fufilling about that,” DeBlois adds.

How to Train Your Dragon, Dreamworks, Dean DeBlois

As the latest video for How to Train Your Dragon continues, we see the moment Mason Thames (The Black Phone) learns that he’s landed the role of Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III, a dream come true for any actor making his way up the Hollywood ladder. “Are you serious? This is the best moment of my life,” Thames says as reality dawns. DeBlois also shows us Nico Parker’s reaction to getting cast as Astrid Hofferson, a Viking warrior of Clan Hofferson of the Hooligan tribe. She and Hiccup eventually form an unbreakable bond, but not before Hiccup must convince Astrid dragons aren’t a threat to her people.

In How to Train Your Dragon, Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III discovers dragons aren’t as terrifying as the stories would have him believe. Hiccup is an outsider, so people will likely brush his opinions aside. Still, when he proves to them that dragons are misunderstood and potentially friendly, he ushers in a new era where Vikings and dragons work together to build a shared society.

How to Train Your Dragon franchise director Dean DeBlois (Lio & StitchMicronauts) shot Dreamworks’ live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon from his script. Mason Thames (The Black Phone) plays Hiccup, while Gerard Butler plays the Viking leader Stoick. Julian Dennison plays Fishlegs, Gabriel Howell plays Snotlout, Harry Trevaldwyn pays Tuffnut, Bronwyn James plays Ruffnut, Nico Parker plays Astrid, Nick Frost plays Gobbler, and Ruth Codd plays Phelgma.

Dean DeBlois’ live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon soars into theaters on June 13, 2025.

Source: Dreamworks
Tags: , , ,
icon More Movie Trailers
The latest look at the live-action How to Train Your Dragon film offers lots of new footage and heartening casting reactions
Gerard Butler and O’Shea Jackson Jr. use every trick in the book to pull off the ultimate heist in the latest Den of Thieves 2: Pantera trailer
Zombies, Skeletons, and Creepers give Jack Black and Jason Momoa a reason to fear the night in A Minecraft Movie trailer
Toothless and Hiccup form an unbreakable bond in the first teaser trailer for the live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon
View All

About the Author

8814 Articles Published
facebook

Born and raised in New York, then immigrated to Canada, Steve Seigh has been a JoBlo.com editor, columnist, and critic since 2012. He started with Ink & Pixel, a column celebrating the magic and evolution of animation, before launching the companion YouTube series Animation Movies Revisited. He's also the host of the Talking Comics Podcast, a personality-driven audio show focusing on comic books, film, music, and more. You'll rarely catch him without headphones on his head and pancakes on his breath.

Latest How To Train Your Dragon News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles