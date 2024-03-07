Pixar’s Inside Out 2 trailer introduces several new emotions as Riley enters her turbulent teenage years

Pixar Studios gets emotional for the new Inside Out 2 trailer, introducing more characters to the highly-anticipated animated sequel.

Emotions are high this afternoon as Pixar debuts a full Inside Out 2 trailer, teasing more of the plot while introducing several new elements to Riley’s psyche. The new trailer arrived just as Pixar Studios invited us to visit their studio later this month to explore Pixar’s highly-anticipated sequel to Pete Docter and Ronnie Del Carmen’s 2015 animated original. I’ll be representing JoBlo during the event and could not be more excited! It’s been a dream of mine to visit Pixar Studios for decades. Make sure you visit the site closer to the film’s release as I report what I saw and share more details about the upcoming sequel!

Kelsey Mann (Onward, Lightyear, The Good Dinosaur) makes her feature directorial debut with Inside Out 2, which includes a script by Meg LeFauve (Inside Out, Captain Marvel, My Father’s Dragon). Pixar announced Inside Out 2 in 2022 at Disney’s D23 Expo. The sequel will wreak havoc on your emotions in theaters on June 14, 2024.

In today’s Inside Out 2 trailer, a teenage Riley (Kaitlyn Dias) attempts to make new friends while navigating a foreign environment and social pressures. Her emotions, Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Anger (Lewis Black), Fear (Tony Hale), and Disgust (Liza Lapira) return to aid Riley in her mission to fit in. However, with fresh experiences come new emotions, and Anxiety (Maya Hawke), Envy (Ayo Edebiri), Ennui (Adèle Exarchopoulos), and Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser) are moving into Riley’s head. As Riley’s brain becomes crowded with possibilities, unknowns, and what-ifs, she spirals out of control while trying to make sense of her hormones, mood swings, and fight-or-flight intuition.

Many things can trigger these volatile emotions in the human brain, paving the way for other complications. I trust Riley can navigate the storm, though I believe we’re in for nasty weather before she sorts her feelings.

What do you think about today’s Inside Out 2 trailer? Do you think Pixar is choosing the right emotions to explore for this challenging sequel? Let us know in the comments below.

Inside Out 2 will wreak havoc on your emotions in theaters on June 14, 2024.