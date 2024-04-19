Interview: Melissa Barrera, Dan Stevens, Kathryn Newton, and More Talk Abigail

Vampire films in the past decade or so have been hit or miss. With every Renfield, you have something

subpar sent straight to VOD. Lately, Universal Pictures has been killing it by dipping their toes back into their vampire lore with the above-mentioned Renfield and last summer’s The Last Voyage of the

Demeter.



As fun as those films were, Universal’s latest release, Abigail, is something on another level.

Recently, I had the absolute pleasure of speaking with Matt Betinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett’s latest film.

I also had the joy of speaking with the cast, including a paired-up Melissa Barerra and Alisha Weir (who

were a power force together in both film and on-screen), Dan Stevens, Kathryn Newton, William

Catlett, and Kevin Durand. Frankly, I’m expecting to see major things for young Ms. Weir. Her performance here is incredible.



We discussed the film, which our own Michael Conway raved about, and we also got a little more insight into their roles. Having seen the film, I tend to agree with our review in saying it’s a damn good time at the movies and one that demands to be seen with a crowd. If you are fans of the directing duo’s

previous work like Ready or Not or their Scream sequels, you are in for quite the bloody treat. It’s a

well-set-up heist film that just so happens to involve a vampire. While it is indeed tense at times, there

is a perfect balance of comedy to counteract the horror. If you are in the mood for a fun thrill ride of a

picture, I highly recommend checking out Abigail, which opens today.