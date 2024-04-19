Interview: Melissa Barrera, Dan Stevens, Kathryn Newton, and More Talk Abigail

We talk with Melissa Barrera, Dan Stevens, Alisha Weir, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett, Kathryn Newton and More about Abigail

By

Vampire films in the past decade or so have been hit or miss. With every Renfield, you have something
subpar sent straight to VOD. Lately, Universal Pictures has been killing it by dipping their toes back into their vampire lore with the above-mentioned Renfield and last summer’s The Last Voyage of the
Demeter.

As fun as those films were, Universal’s latest release, Abigail, is something on another level.
Recently, I had the absolute pleasure of speaking with Matt Betinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett’s latest film.
I also had the joy of speaking with the cast, including a paired-up Melissa Barerra and Alisha Weir (who
were a power force together in both film and on-screen), Dan Stevens, Kathryn Newton, William
Catlett, and Kevin Durand. Frankly, I’m expecting to see major things for young Ms. Weir. Her performance here is incredible.


We discussed the film, which our own Michael Conway raved about, and we also got a little more insight into their roles. Having seen the film, I tend to agree with our review in saying it’s a damn good time at the movies and one that demands to be seen with a crowd. If you are fans of the directing duo’s
previous work like Ready or Not or their Scream sequels, you are in for quite the bloody treat. It’s a
well-set-up heist film that just so happens to involve a vampire. While it is indeed tense at times, there
is a perfect balance of comedy to counteract the horror. If you are in the mood for a fun thrill ride of a
picture, I highly recommend checking out Abigail, which opens today.

Source: JoBlo.com
Tags: , , , , , ,
icon More Horror Movie Interviews
Interview: Melissa Barrera, Dan Stevens, Kathryn Newton, and More Talk Abigail
Interview: Nell Tiger Free and Arkasha Stevenson Talk The First Omen
Late Night With the Devil: Interview with David Dastmalchian
Interview: An in-depth discussion with Jeff Wadlow on Imaginary, Horror, and Blumhouse
View All

About the Author

3122 Articles Published
facebook

JimmyO is one of JoBlo.com’s longest-tenured writers, with him reviewing movies and interviewing celebrities since 2007 as the site’s Los Angeles correspondent.

Latest Abigail News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles