Interview: Peter Sarsgaard, Ben Chaplin, John Magora, and More Talk September 5

September 5 is a jolt of a film. Telling the story of a news crew covering the Olympics in 1972, who find themselves in the middle of terrorist attack. The new feature brings this piece of history to life. The new feature directed by Tim Fehlbaum is compelling, and utterly thrilling. Running over just 90 minutes, it’s an immensely powerful look at a scary time in history. The exceptional cast includes Peter Sarsgaard, Ben Chaplin, Leonie Benesch, and the talented John Magaro. Each one brings realism to this powerful film. It’s terrific to see this kind of story that manages to be just as exciting as any blockbuster out there.

It was fantastic speaking to this exceptional cast. One that includes a favorite of mine. As a long time fan of Mr. Sarsgaard, it was a terrific chat. Add to that Ben Chaplin, and it’s a great duo to speak to. First we spoke with the two discussing taking on these roles. As well, I spoke with the fantastic Leonie Benesch and John Magaro. All four performances perfectly fit in this exceptional true life tale. For Ms. Benesch, she opened up about playing a woman on the news crew dealing with a few added pressures. And Magaro spoke about playing the legendary Geoffrey Mason, an accomplished broadcast journalist who faced one of the most impactful moments in history. It was fascinating speaking to this talented group about taking this story on.

We spoke, as well, with director Tim Fehlbaum and producer John Palmer. The two discussed bringing the reality of the terrorist attack to the big screen in a dramatic and truthful way. The proof of this is in the film. As the two talked about taking on the story, it became clear why the film works. September 5 is a hell of a good flick. As part of the audience, you are moved and drawn into this news crew, with a solid director, a great script, and terrific performances, you will likely be just as impressed as I was.