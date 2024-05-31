Interview: Tony Goldwyn Talks Ezra

Tony Goldwyn has always been an impressive talent. As an actor, he brings honesty and heart to his work. The same is certainly true with his latest. Ezra not only features Mr. Goldwyn in a supporting role, he takes on the part of director. Ezra tells the story of divorced parents attempting to raise their their son who is on the autism spectrum. Bobby Cannavale and Rose Byrne are terrific as the parents, and William A. Fitzgerald is equally compelling as Ezra. The film also features Robert DeNiro, Vera Farmiga, Rainn Wilson, and Whoopi Goldberg.

We recently sat down to have a discussion with Tony Goldwyn about the new film. And yes, Mr. Goldwyn was as kind and professional as you can get. During our conversation, he opened up about taking on Tony Spiridakis‘ wonderful script. The actor/director discussed casting both Bobby and Rose, as well as finding the right actor to play Ezra – who is on the spectrum. It’s great to see stories like this, and hopefully it will bring a little light on the subject. And maybe even a little understanding from those who have not been impacted by autism.

Ezra is a delightful film that is well worth checking out, and it opens this weekend. Check out our review HERE!

Ezra has the following synopsis: Divorced stand-up comedian Max Bernal struggles to raise his autistic son, Ezra. Forced to confront difficult decisions about the boy’s future, Max and Ezra embark on a cross-country road trip that has a transcendent impact on both of their lives.