Interviews: Antony Starr, Eric Kripke, and the cast of The Boys discuss Season 4 of the Prime Video series

SPOILER WARNING!

The Boys is easily one of the most popular shows on the air. Each season is anticipated with bated breath as the Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg-produced comic book adaptation keeps raising the bar on showing the most shocking visuals of any television program ever. Prime Video gave the series an early season four renewal, which audiences have been waiting for. The wait is over, as the eight-episode fourth season is set to premiere this week.

Season four of The Boys picks up after Victoria Neuman becomes the Vice Presidential candidate to the chagrin Huey (Jack Quaid), Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), and the rest of The Boys. With Homelander (Antony Starr) on trial for a very public murder, the world is divided between those who support the leader of The Seven and those who side with Annie “Starlight” January (Erin Moriarty). This season furthers the divide between the factions as the world takes sides and risks an implosion of society. We have new heroes and villains with unique powers who will do anything, including murder, to become famous.

I got to speak with many of the cast of the new season of The Boys about what is in store this season. Keep in mind that there are (minor) spoilers in these interviews, so proceed with caution. Chace Crawford and Antony Starr discussed where we find The Deep and Homelander this season, including The Deep’s romantic subplot and Homelander’s follicle kryptonite. Claudia Doumit talked about playing a character we love to despise, and Erin Moriarty talked about Annie January and getting to play against type this season. Karen Fukuhara talked about Kimiko’s violent ends this year. Colby Minifie talked about what she must do as Ashley Barrett this season and what may be in store next. Valorie Curry talked about alt-right inspirations in playing Firecracker, while Susan Heyward talked about playing the smartest woman in the world. I also talked with Eric Kripke about who he would love to have joined the series in the future and the potential ending point for the series. Check out the full interviews in the embed above.

The Boys premieres with three episodes on June 13th on Prime Video.