Interview: Jack Gleeson discusses In the Land of Saints and Sinners

The action thriller In the Land of Saints and Sinners was recently given a limited theatrical release in the United States, and JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray had the chance to talk to one of the film’s stars: Jack Gleeson, who may be best known for playing the role of Joffrey Baratheon on 27 episodes of Game of Thrones. You can watch Bumbray’s interview with Gleeson in the video embedded above, and you can read his 8/10 review of In the Land of Saints and Sinners at THIS LINK.

Reuniting Liam Neeson with his The Marksman director Robert Lorenz, In the Land of Saints and Sinners was written by Mark Michael McNally and Terry Loane (with revisions by Matthew Feitshans). It tells the following story: Ireland, 1970s. Eager to leave his dark past behind, Finbar Murphy leads a quiet life in the remote coastal town of Glencolmcille, far from the political violence that grips the rest of the country. But when a menacing crew of terrorists arrive, led by a ruthless woman named Doirean, Finbar is drawn into an increasingly vicious game of cat and mouse, forcing him to choose between exposing his secret identity or defending his friends and neighbors.

Neeson and Gleeson are joined in the cast by Ciaran Hinds (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy), Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin), Desmond Eastwood (Normal People), Sarah Greene (Bad Sisters), Colm Meaney (Star Trek: The Next Generation), and Niamh Cusack (Heartbeat). Neeson plays Finbar, while Condon takes on the role of Doirean.

The producers on the film are Facing East’s Philip Lee and Markus Barmettler; Bonnie Timmermann, Geraldine Hughes, Terry Loane (Prodigal Films Limited) and Kieran Corrigan. Executive producers include Robert Lorenz, James Demasi, Marc Jacobson Marcel Gloor, Daniel Fluri, Adrian Grabe, Hannah Perks, Victor Hadida, Ehud Bleiberg, Nicholas Bennett and Danny Dimbort. The film was financed by RagBag Pictures, London Town Films and Facing East.

