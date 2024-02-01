In the Land of Saints and Sinners trailer pits Liam Neeson in a cat and mouse game with Kerry Condon

Neeson stars in a new Irish-Western that reunites him with his director of The Marksman, which has him battling wits with Kerry Condon.

Liam Neeson returns to his native Ireland with an ensemble cast of notable Irish actors in the “Irish-Western,” In the Land of Saints and Sinners. The film comes from director Robert Lorenz. Along with Neeson, the crime thriller also stars Colm Meaney, Oscar® nominee Ciaran Hinds (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, Belfast), Oscar® nominee Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin), Jack Gleeson (Game of Thrones), Desmond Eastwood (Normal People) and Sarah Greene (Bad Sisters).

The official synopsis from Samuel-Goldwyn films reads,

“Ireland, 1970s. Eager to leave his dark past behind, Finbar Murphy (Liam Neeson) leads a quiet life in the remote coastal town of Glencolmcille, far from the political violence that grips the rest of the country. But when a menacing crew of terrorists arrive, led by a ruthless woman named Doirean (Kerry Condon), Finbar is drawn into an increasingly vicious game of cat and mouse, forcing him to choose between exposing his secret identity or defending his friends and neighbors.”

The film re-teams Neeson with Oscar®-nominated filmmaker Robert Lorenz, director of The Marksman, which topped the U.S. box office for two weeks. The screenplay comes from Mark Michael McNally and Terry Loane, with revisions by Matthew Feitshans.



The producers on the film are Facing East’s Philip Lee and Markus Barmettler; Bonnie Timmermann, Geraldine Hughes, Terry Loane (Prodigal Films Limited) and Kieran Corrigan. Executive producers include Robert Lorenz, James Demasi, Marc Jacobson Marcel Gloor, Daniel Fluri, Adrian Grabe, Hannah Perks, Victor Hadida, Ehud Bleiberg, Nicholas Bennett and Danny Dimbort. The Film has been financed by RagBag Pictures, London Town Films and Facing East.