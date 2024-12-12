Jim Carrey is down for a sequel to The Mask if the script is sssssmokin’!

Somebody stop him! Jim Carrey has been almost exclusively tied up in the franchise world, playing the cartoonish villain Dr. Robotnik in the Sonic the Hedgehog movies. But he has rarely brought his more iconic characters into the 21st century, only reprising Lloyd Christmas for Dumb and Dumber To. But he’s not entirely against it, saying he would don The Mask one more time under the right circumstances.

While Jim Carrey has previously said he has zero interest in reprising any of his most famous characters – giving the reason that it feels more like an imitation than anything – he seems to be backtracking on that now. In addition to saying he could see himself return as The Grinch provided motion capture is used (Carrey notoriously hated the make-up process, even if it did win an Oscar), Jim Carrey said Stanley Ipkiss from The Mask could be on the table as well.

Speaking with ComicBook.com, Carrey said that if a good enough script was in front of him for The Mask 2, he might consider doing it. “Oh gosh, you know, it has to be the right idea. If somebody had the right idea, I guess…It’s not really about the money. I joke about the money…But I never know. You can’t be definite about these things. I said I’d like to retire, but I think I was talking more about power-resting. Because as soon as a good idea comes your way, or a group of people that you really enjoyed working with and stuff, it just – things tend to change.”

A sequel to The Mask might have been a lot of fun as an immediate follow-up in, say, 1996, but instead we ended up getting Son of the Mask, which I pin as one of the five worst movies ever. And that wouldn’t be the first time that a Jim Carrey sequel would suffer for his lack of involvement: yes, we’re looking at you, Evan Almighty…But Carrey has signed on for his share of sequels, including Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls, Kick-Ass 2 (he would later disown it) and, of course, the 23rd installment in the long-running The Number series…

Do you think a sequel to The Mask could work 30 years on?