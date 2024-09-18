The latest Joker: Folie à Deux trailer showers the “audacious” and “deranged” sequel with praise

When you thought you’d seen the final trailer for Joker: Folie à Deux, Todd Phillips returns with another explosive preview to whet the whistles of eager fans. Today’s Joker: Folie à Deux trailer showers the film with praise from glowing reviews across the entertainment spectrum, selecting the best of the best quotes from reviews for the movie’s Venice Film Festival screening.

As you may recall, many reactions to Joker: Folie à Deux skewed toward the negative, but WB managed to sift through the weeds to find a bed of flowers thrown at Todd Phillips’ feet for the new trailer. The mixture of reactions to the film reinforces the need to see it for yourself (if you’re interested) and form your own opinion. I’m still waffling about coughing up the cash to see the movie in theaters, but I know plenty who are ready to fork over the scratch to dance with the Devil in the pale moonlight.

Joker: Folie à Deux will be “mostly a jukebox musical, including at least 15 reinterpretations of very well-known songs.” In hindsight, it would have been hard to imagine Joaquin Phoenix returning for more of the same, no matter how many dump trucks full of money they drove to his house.

In addition to Phoenix and Gaga, the film also stars Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, and Harry Lawtey. Zazie Beetz returns to reprise her role as Sophie Dumond from the first movie, a love interest for Arthur. Official plot details remain a mystery, but the trailer paints a pretty picture, and it’s been said that much of the sequel will occur within Arkham Asylum, where we left Arthur in the last film. It’s inside Arkham where Arthur meets Harleen Frances Quinzel. After escaping, Arthur and Harley resow the seeds of chaos in Gotham City, a corrupted metropolis continuously on the verge of collapse.

Does the latest Joker: Folie à Deux trailer make you want to see the movie even more? Are you counting down the days until the film’s theatrical release on October 4? Are you still nervous about the movie’s musical elements? Let us know in the comments section below.