Killing Breed: Caitlin Stasey, Damon Herriman star in savage dog survival thriller

A Breed Apart, which is an “unconventional reimagining” of the 2006 Wes Craven-produced film The Breed, isn’t the only killer dog movie coming our way in the immediate future. Deadline reports that we’re also getting a survival thriller called Killing Breed from actor turned writer/director Matt Day, and Caitlin Stasey (Smile) and Damon Herriman (The Bikeriders) have signed on to star in it. Production is scheduled to begin in Australia in May 2025. The project was developed with the financial assistance of the South Australian Film Corporation and Architect is handling worldwide sales.

Killing Breed will pit a family, desperately fighting for survival at an isolated Outback lodge, against a raging bushfire, out of control and consuming everything in its path, and three savage dogs, trained to kill and now unleashed into the wild. Day said, “Killing Breed is a character-driven survival thriller grounded in raw, authentic emotion, and I’m beyond excited to have talents like Caitlin and Damon on board to bring this story to life.” His screenplay was developed in collaboration with Monster Pictures Studios, Head Gear Films, and Triptych Pictures.

Architect’s Calum Gray had this to say: “Killing Breed is a classic Scylla and Charybdis story as we find our heroes trapped between a pack of unrelenting killer dogs and an all-consuming bushfire. It has adrenaline inducing action, a ticking clock and a big emotional heart. In short, all the ingredients to wow and thrill global audiences in 2026.

Kristian Moliere is producing the film for Triptych Pictures, along with Grant Hardie, Ian Kirk, and Phil Hunt. This project is part of a genre slate collaboration between Monster Pictures Studios and Head Gear Films. Charlie Kemball serves as an executive producer for Head Gear. KOJO (Talk To Me) will be handling the special effects, while Australian animal talent agency Paws on Film, who have worked on The SurferGoldRogue, and Red Dog, will provide the trained dogs for the film and manage the practical effects on set.

Source: Deadline
