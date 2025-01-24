Kodak SuperXX: Kelly Marie Tran, David Dastmalchian set to star in psychological thriller

Kelly Marie Tran and David Dastmalchian are set to star in director Auden Bui’s psychological thriller Kodak SuperXX

By
David Dastmalchian

Cinematographer Auden Bui has been building up to making her feature directorial debut by taking the helm of several short films – and now, Deadline has broken the news that Bui will be entering the feature world by directing a psychological thriller called Kodak SuperXX, which is set to star Kelly Marie Tran (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) and David Dastmalchian (Late Night with the Devil).

Scripted by Tony Rettenmaier (They Cloned Tyrone), Kodak SuperXX will be “set against an atmospheric Los Angeles.” The story follows Linh (Tran), a quiet woman whose solitary life revolves around her work as a darkroom developer at one of the city’s last boutique photo labs. Her quiet existence takes a paranoid turn when she becomes entangled with a mysterious stranger (Dastmalchian), whose photographs reveal a dark secret. Bui will be looking to capture the tone of films like Nightcrawler and the Francis Ford Coppola classic The Conversation, which is a great thing to aim for.

Dastmalchian and Jen Iacobino are producing the film under their Good Fiend Films banner, alongside Rettenmaier and Juel Taylor, as well as Death Ground’s Jesse Ford, Josh Feldman, and Sean King O’Grady. Feras M. Shammami of Robinwood7 serves as executive producer.

Bui, whose short film credits include A.A., Dream Boy or the Pursuit of BeingTrain StopThe Lost City of Tomorrow, and Death’s Waiting Room, told Deadline, “I’m excited to embark on this journey with Kelly and David to create a film that aims to provoke, challenge and hopefully leave audiences both uncomfortable and turned on.” Bui

Dastmalchian and Iacobino added, “Good Fiend Films is excited to be helping bring this story to the screen with a director of powerful vision and the artists who will shape the world of Kodak SuperXX. This haunting and complex narrative explores the murky shadows of human nature in a way that invites audiences to be challenged, entertained and transported.

Does Kodak SuperXX sound like an interesting project to you? Share your thoughts on this Auden Bui / Kelly Marie Tran / David Dastmalchian psychological thriller by leaving a comment below. Dastmalchian is one of my favorite actors, so I’m looking forward to seeing how this one is going to turn out.

Source: Deadline
Tags: , , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
Author R.L. Stine would like to see his recent Goosebumps House of Shivers book Goblin Monday get the adaptation treatment
R.L. Stine wants to see an adaptation of the Goosebumps book Goblin Monday
Kelly Marie Tran and David Dastmalchian are set to star in director Auden Bui's psychological thriller Kodak SuperXX
Kodak SuperXX: Kelly Marie Tran, David Dastmalchian set to star in psychological thriller
Mom trailer: Emily Hampshire takes on a sinister entity in February release
Insidious: The Further You Fear, live show
Insidious: The Further You Fear launches a spine-chilling live show across America
View All

About the Author

16698 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest David Dastmalchian News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles