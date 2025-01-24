Kodak SuperXX: Kelly Marie Tran, David Dastmalchian set to star in psychological thriller

Cinematographer Auden Bui has been building up to making her feature directorial debut by taking the helm of several short films – and now, Deadline has broken the news that Bui will be entering the feature world by directing a psychological thriller called Kodak SuperXX , which is set to star Kelly Marie Tran (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) and David Dastmalchian (Late Night with the Devil).

Scripted by Tony Rettenmaier (They Cloned Tyrone), Kodak SuperXX will be “set against an atmospheric Los Angeles.” The story follows Linh (Tran), a quiet woman whose solitary life revolves around her work as a darkroom developer at one of the city’s last boutique photo labs. Her quiet existence takes a paranoid turn when she becomes entangled with a mysterious stranger (Dastmalchian), whose photographs reveal a dark secret. Bui will be looking to capture the tone of films like Nightcrawler and the Francis Ford Coppola classic The Conversation, which is a great thing to aim for.

Dastmalchian and Jen Iacobino are producing the film under their Good Fiend Films banner, alongside Rettenmaier and Juel Taylor, as well as Death Ground’s Jesse Ford, Josh Feldman, and Sean King O’Grady. Feras M. Shammami of Robinwood7 serves as executive producer.

Bui, whose short film credits include A.A., Dream Boy or the Pursuit of Being, Train Stop, The Lost City of Tomorrow, and Death’s Waiting Room, told Deadline, “ I’m excited to embark on this journey with Kelly and David to create a film that aims to provoke, challenge and hopefully leave audiences both uncomfortable and turned on. ” Bui

Dastmalchian and Iacobino added, “ Good Fiend Films is excited to be helping bring this story to the screen with a director of powerful vision and the artists who will shape the world of Kodak SuperXX. This haunting and complex narrative explores the murky shadows of human nature in a way that invites audiences to be challenged, entertained and transported. “

Does Kodak SuperXX sound like an interesting project to you? Share your thoughts on this Auden Bui / Kelly Marie Tran / David Dastmalchian psychological thriller by leaving a comment below. Dastmalchian is one of my favorite actors, so I’m looking forward to seeing how this one is going to turn out.