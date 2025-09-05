Mark Ruffalo “can’t wait” to work with Jon Bernthal in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Mark Ruffalo is set to return as Hulk in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but there’s one actor he’s really looking forward to working with and it ain’t Spidey! While speaking with THR, Ruffalo expressed his excitement at sharing the screen with Jon Bernthal, who is making his big-screen debut as The Punisher.

“ If I’m doing that — which the rumors are that I am, once I get a script, I’ll know it’s real — but I love him and we have a common friend in Lena Dunham, believe it or not, (laughs) who just adores him, ” Ruffalo said. “ I can’t wait to work with him, he’s so funny and he’s such a great actor. He plays that character like nobody else. I’m really excited to meet him, I’ve never met him! “

Zendaya and Jacob Batalon will reprise their roles as MJ and Ned in the sequel. However, given the memory-altering events of the last movie, it’s unclear how significant their roles will be. The Bear‘s Liza Colón-Zayas is also part of the cast, as is Sadie Sink (Stranger Things) and Tramell Tillman (Severance). Michael Mando, who played Mac Gargan/Scorpion in Spider-Man: Homecoming, is also returning. Production kicked off in Glasgow last month under the direction of Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings).

While speaking with Flip Your Wig earlier this year, Spider-Man star Tom Holland sounded excited to return to more real-world shooting on Brand New Day after No Way Home was forced to utilize sound stages more heavily thanks to the pandemic. “ I am obviously over the moon and so excited. Playing Spider-Man is like hanging out with an old pal, ” Holland said. “ I think we were really restricted with what we could do in the last movie because of COVID. We shot the entire film on stages, and now we’re really gonna lean into that old-school filmmaking and shoot in real locations, which is why we’re starting in Glasgow. We’re gonna use the streets of Glasgow for this massive set piece that we’re putting together. “

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is already slated for a July 31, 2026 release.