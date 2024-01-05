Marmalade trailer: Joe Keery, Camila Morrone crime thriller reaches theatres and VOD next month

Trailer: Joe Keery of Stranger Things and Camila Morrone of Daisy Jones & The Six star in the crime thriller Marmalade

By

Thanks to the Netflix series Stranger Things, I have been a fan of Joe Keery for over seven years already, and thanks to the Prime Video streaming series Daisy Jones & The Six – which drew inspiration from the story of Fleetwood Mac – I recently became a fan of Camila Morrone. So it’s fun to see Keery and Morrone together in the upcoming crime thriller Marmalade, which is set to reach theatres and VOD on February 9th. With a month to go before that date arrives, a trailer for Marmalade has been released online and can be seen in the embed above.

The feature directorial debut of Keir O’Donnell, Marmalade is said to be “an edge-of-the-seat crime-tinged romance tale” that follows recently incarcerated Baron (Keery) who strikes up a friendship with cellmate Otis, a man with a well-versed history of prison breaks. As the pair hatch an escape plan together, Baron recalls the story of how he met Marmalade (Morrone), the love of his life, and their “Bonnie and Clyde” style scheme to rob a bank in order to care for his sick mother and give the couple the life they’ve always dreamed of.

Keery and Morrone are joined in the cast by Aldis Hodge (The Invisible Man), who takes on the role of Otis.

Coming our way from Brainstorm Media and Signature Entertainment, Marmalade was produced by Sarah Gabriel, Marc Goldberg, James Harris, Mark Lane, and Jason Shapiro.

Judging by the trailer, Marmalade looks like it’s going to be a movie where the tone is all over the place. Just within the two minute preview it shifts from being a goofy comedy to a love story to a dark thriller, so it will be interesting to see how it plays out over the film’s 100 minute running time. I’ll be checking it out; all I needed to know to be sold on it is that it stars Joe Keery and Camila Morrone.

What did you think of the Marmalade trailer? Will you be watching this movie when it reaches theatres and VOD next month? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Marmalade

Tags: , ,
icon More Movie Trailers
Trailer: Joe Keery of Stranger Things and Camila Morrone of Daisy Jones & The Six star in the crime thriller Marmalade
Marmalade trailer: Joe Keery, Camila Morrone crime thriller reaches theatres and VOD next month
mean girls, tina fey
Mean Girls releases a new “Revenge Party” trailer
Rebel Moon, animated series, Netflix, Zack Snyder
Rebel Moon Part Two: The Scargiver Trailer released
land of bad, liam hemsworth, russell crowe
Land of Bad trailer has Russell Crowe attempting to rescue Liam Hemsworth behind enemy lines
View All

About the Author

14375 Articles Published
facebook

Some kids want to be outside, riding bikes and playing sports. When he was a kid, Cody Hamman preferred to stay indoors, reading novels and comic books or watching movies and TV shows. A passionate fan of the horror genre since the age of 3 (which was way back in the 1980s), Cody is now a news editor and film critic for Arrow in the Head, the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays. So basically, he's usually busy writing something, and when he's not writing he can probably be found watching or reading something. He can tolerate spending some time outdoors, but soon enough he'll be eager to get back to typing on the keyboard.

Latest Joe Keery News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles