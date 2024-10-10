Mary Elizabeth Winstead joins Maika Monroe in The Hand That Rocks the Cradle remake

Deadline reports that Mary Elizabeth Winstead is in negotiations to star alongside Maika Monroe in the upcoming remake of The Hand That Rocks the Cradle.

The 20th Century Studios project is a new take on the 1992 thriller, which starred Rebecca De Mornay and Anna Bella Sciorra. When Claire Bartel (Sciorra) is assaulted by her doctor, she reports him to the police, but he kills himself to avoid being arrested. The doctor’s pregnant wife, Peyton (De Mornay), has a miscarriage and is driven mad with rage. Posing as a nanny for the Bartel family, she decides to tear Claire’s life apart by seducing her husband and murdering her. Maika Monroe will be playing the De Mornay role in the remake, while Winstead will be stepping into the Sciorra role.

Michelle Garza Cervera will direct The Hand That Rocks the Cradle remake from a script by Micah Bloomberg.

Winstead was recently seen starring alongside husband Ewan McGregor in A Gentleman in Moscow, Paramount+’s adaptation of Amor Towles’ best-selling novel. McGregor stars as Count Alexander Rostov, who finds himself on the wrong side of history in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution. Spared immediate execution, he’s banished by a Soviet tribunal to the attic room in the opulent Hotel Metropol and threatened with death if he ever sets foot outside again.