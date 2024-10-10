Mary Elizabeth Winstead joins Maika Monroe in The Hand That Rocks the Cradle remake

Deadline reports that Mary Elizabeth Winstead is in negotiations to star alongside Maika Monroe in the upcoming remake of The Hand That Rocks the Cradle.

The 20th Century Studios project is a new take on the 1992 thriller, which starred Rebecca De Mornay and Anna Bella Sciorra. When Claire Bartel (Sciorra) is assaulted by her doctor, she reports him to the police, but he kills himself to avoid being arrested. The doctor’s pregnant wife, Peyton (De Mornay), has a miscarriage and is driven mad with rage. Posing as a nanny for the Bartel family, she decides to tear Claire’s life apart by seducing her husband and murdering her. Maika Monroe will be playing the De Mornay role in the remake, while Winstead will be stepping into the Sciorra role.

Michelle Garza Cervera will direct The Hand That Rocks the Cradle remake from a script by Micah Bloomberg.

Winstead was recently seen starring alongside husband Ewan McGregor in A Gentleman in Moscow, Paramount+’s adaptation of Amor Towles’ best-selling novel. McGregor stars as Count Alexander Rostov, who finds himself on the wrong side of history in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution. Spared immediate execution, he’s banished by a Soviet tribunal to the attic room in the opulent Hotel Metropol and threatened with death if he ever sets foot outside again.

Winstead also appeared in Star Wars: Ahsoka as Hera Syndulla, the Rebel leader who first appeared in Star Wars: Rebels. It was initially uncertain whether or not the series would get a second season, but star Rosario Dawson was more than ready to return. “I’m absolutely putting it out into the universe,” Dawson said. “We’re joking about it, but I’m manifesting it because I feel like I helped Dave [Filoni, Star Wars mastermind and Ahsoka Tano’s co-creator] manifest this role. So I’m ready. I’m excited. I’m willing. I got my ice-packs ready to go for Season 2 and beyond! I would not be mad at that.” Earlier this year, Lucasfilm officially confirmed that Dave Filoni was developing another season. However, the series will need to recast one major role: Baylan Skoll, the former Jedi played so beautifully by the late Ray Stevenson.

Source: Deadline
