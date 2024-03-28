Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 trailer teases the struggle people have between good and evil

The Mayor is back in office. Jeremy Renner has been out of commission for a year since having his unfortunate snow plow accident. As it happened at the start of the calendar year, much of his 2023 was spent rehabilitating his body after suffering blunt chest trauma and 30 broken bones. Then, earlier this January, Renner teased his return to the set, with great apprehension, when he posted a pic from the production with the caption, “Day one on set … nervous today. Hope this works out that I can ACTUALLY pull this off for our production and more importantly the fans.“ Now, the new trailer for season 3 of Mayor of Kingstown has dropped.
The logline for the season reads,
“A series of explosions rock Kingstown and its citizens, as a new face of the Russian mob sets up shop in the city, and a drug war rages inside and outside prison walls. The pressure is on Mike McLusky (Renner) to end the war, but things get complicated when a familiar face from his incarcerated past threatens to undermine the Mayor’s attempts to keep the peace among all factions.”
Renner is joined this season by Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley and Michael Beach.
The series star recently opened up to The Hollywood Reporter as he prepared his comeback after his accident, saying, “There’s a wonderful gift in that, if you can hang on that superpower of [realizing] what has real value in our lives.” Renner mentioned his focus was on season 3 of Mayor of Kingstown, but he wouldn’t rule out further Marvel projects in the future. “All I can focus on is this. Doing television is quite arduous. It’s long hours and a lot of heavy lifting. So I’m just focusing on this right now and will see how I come out at the end of it. Because my number one priority still is my recovery and strengthening and just getting better, internally and externally, every day. And it has to be, to be able to go to work and participate in life in the world again. I’m allowing my body always to dictate what I can and cannot do in my life.”
