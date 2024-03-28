Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 trailer teases the struggle people have between good and evil

The Mayor is back in office. Jeremy Renner has been out of commission for a year since having his unfortunate snow plow accident. As it happened at the start of the calendar year, much of his 2023 was spent rehabilitating his body after suffering blunt chest trauma and 30 broken bones. Then, earlier this January, Renner teased his return to the set, with great apprehension, when he posted a pic from the production with the caption, “Day one on set … nervous today. Hope this works out that I can ACTUALLY pull this off for our production and more importantly the fans.“ Now, the new trailer for season 3 of Mayor of Kingstown has dropped.

The logline for the season reads,

“A series of explosions rock Kingstown and its citizens, as a new face of the Russian mob sets up shop in the city, and a drug war rages inside and outside prison walls. The pressure is on Mike McLusky (Renner) to end the war, but things get complicated when a familiar face from his incarcerated past threatens to undermine the Mayor’s attempts to keep the peace among all factions.”

Renner is joined this season by Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley and Michael Beach.