Mean Girls kicks the weekend off with $3M+ in previews, while The Beekeeper buzzes with $2M+

Get in, loser. We’re going to make some money at the box office. Regina George (Reneé Rapp) and the Plastics of Paramount‘s Mean Girls wore green on Thursday when the cult classic comedy musical adaptation banked $3.25M in previews. The latest iteration of Mean Girls began burning books on the silver screen (again) at 4 pm on Thursday, giving the film written by Tina Fey a solid start to the weekend. Before Mean Girls was destined for the big screen, it was planned as a Paramount+ exclusive. However, test screenings made it clear the musical could put asses in seats, thus the pivot to cinemas.

Another movie buzzing into theaters this week is the David Ayer action film The Beekeeper, starring Jason Statham as a former operative of a powerful and clandestine organization known as “Beekeepers.” Ayer’s action-packed romp collected $2.4M in box office honey on Thursday. Statham’s latest action showcase comes to 3.303 theaters this weekend, with Imax screenings also available.

Here’s the official synopsis for Mean Girls:

From the comedic mind of Tina Fey comes a new twist on the modern classic, MEAN GIRLS. New student Cady Heron (Angourie Rice) is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called “The Plastics,” ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Reneé Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Bebe Wood) and Karen (Avantika). However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney), she finds herself prey in Regina’s crosshairs. As Cady sets to take down the group’s apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Auli’i Cravalho) and Damian (Jaquel Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school.

Mean Girls arrives to write a new Burn Book 20 years after the Lindsay Lohan-led cult classic directed by Mark Waters and written by Tina Fey. The latest adaptation of Fey’s beloved high school comedy also features Angourie Rice, Auli’i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Avantika, Bebe Wood, Christopher Briney, Jenna Fischer, Busy Philipps, Ashley Park, Tina Fey, and Tim Meadows as primary cast members.

