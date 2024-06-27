Maisy Stella takes a “heroic dose” of mushrooms and meets her older self Aubrey Plaza in the My Old Ass trailer

Ethnobotanist and mystic Terrance McKenna would be proud of Maisy Stella’s Elliot as she consumes a “heroic dose” of dried psilocybin mushroom tea in Megan Park’s My Old Ass trailer. To Elliot’s credit, she and her friends went to nature for their psychedelic trip, which is the recommended venue. What Elliot did not account for was meeting her older self (Aubrey Plaza), creating an existential nightmare and providing insight into her future. Science fiction teaches us never to interact with our future or past selves, lest we make a universe-imploding paradox. Still, Elliot’s story ignores all that and deepens the dos and don’ts of growing up strange.

Written and directed by Megan Park (The Fallout, The F Word, Central Intelligence), My Old Ass is a coming-of-age comedy that follows Elliot (Maisy Stella), who encounters her 39-year-old self (Aubrey Plaza) after ingesting a steamy cup of mushroom tea. Somehow, the two keep in touch after Elliot’s trip and share meaningful conversations about who they become and how to avoid oncoming heartbreak.

Maddie Ziegler and Kerrice Brooks also star in this LuckyChap and Indian Paintbrush production, which Amazon MGM acquired out of Sundance for $15 million.

“I kept thinking about this idea: there was a time when you did something like play pretend with your friends, and then you just never did it again,” Park told the audience at the sold-out premiere in Park City. “That made me really emotional. I also wanted to immerse myself in a joyful film and something that made people feel nostalgic for an easier, simpler time in life. Because life can be hard and shitty sometimes.”

Indeed it can, Megan. Indeed, it can. I wouldn’t recommend mushrooms to just anyone. I certainly don’t condone eating three dried grams, going to Sportsplex, and bumping into five of your former high school classmates while vines from the venue’s trippy carpet pattern creep up your legs. Go to nature. Oh, and don’t accept phone calls from your ex-girlfriend pretending not to play the piano as she talks to you. You might think you’re losing your mind but for good this time.

What do you think about today’s My Old Ass trailer? What advice would you give to your younger self? Let us know in the comments below.