Jack Quaid snaps into action as a man who feels no pain in the trailer for Novocaine

Jack Quaid stars in an action comedy about a normal joe who uses his unique condition of not feeling pain on a rescue quest.

In the 1999 Pierce Brosnan James Bond film, The World is Not Enough, the villain Renard, played by Robert Carlyle, was a tough opposer for the 00-agent since he couldn’t feel pain. That concept is now being explored with a new twist as Jack Quaid plays an everyday man with a similar trait, only he is harnessing it to become a reluctant hero. Paramount has released the trailer to Novocaine, which stars Quaid, Amber Midthunder, Ray Nicholson, Betty Gabriel, Matt Walsh, Lou Beatty Jr., Van Hengst, Conrad Kemp and Jacob Batalon.

The official synopsis reads,

“When the girl of his dreams (Amber Midthunder) is kidnapped, everyman Nate (Jack Quaid) turns his inability to feel pain into an unexpected strength in his fight to get her back.”

The movie is currently unrated. However, with its concept, the trailer’s balls-to-the-wall tendency to explore every facet of this concept and the graphic action it brings, it stands to reason to predict it will eventually secure an R-rating. The trailer even already shows our hero digging bullets out of his arm, grabbing searing hot items and burning his hands in multiple ways, getting stabbed multiple times, thrown around into walls and getting shards of glass hammered into his fists.

Novocaine is directed by Dan Berk & Robert Olsen from a screenplay by Lars Jacobson. Producers on the film include Drew Simon, Tory Tunnell, Joby Harold, Sam Speiser, Matt Schwartz and Julian Rosenberg. Paul Barbeau, Glen Basner, Josh Adler, Lars Jacobson and Alison Cohen are all on board as executive producers.

Quaid has also completed filming on a sci-fi thriller, titled Companion, which is written by Drew Hancock and caught the attention of Barbarian‘s Zach Cregger. Cregger was so impressed by the screenplay that he considered making the film his directorial follow-up to Barbarian. Instead, Hancock will be making his feature directorial debut with Companion, while Cregger focuses on his own project, titled Weapons. Details on this one are being kept completely under wraps and there have been no announcements about the story or the character Quaid will be playing.

Meanwhile, you can catch Quaid in Novocaine when it opens in theaters on March 14, 2025.



