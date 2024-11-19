Now You See Me 3 has officially wrapped production, and star Jesse Eisenberg thanks the crew in behind-the-scenes video.

Ladies and gentlemen: that’s a wrap on the next installment of #NowYouSeeMe. Coming to theaters November 14, 2025. 🪄 pic.twitter.com/voHVxv3pjE — Now You See Me (@NYSMmovie) November 18, 2024

“ Thank you so much for just being the most wonderful crew to work with and [it’s] just such an unbelievable blessing to be here, ” Eisenberg said.

Plot details for the magical heist sequel are being kept under wraps, but original cast members Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco, and Morgan Freeman all returned to reprise their roles. It was also announced earlier this year that Justice Smith (Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves), Dominic Sessa (The Holdovers), Ariana Greenblatt (Borderlands), and Rosamund Pike (Saltburn) would be joining the project as well, with Pike said to be playing a “ pivotal role ” in the movie. I can imagine her being the latest target of the Four Horseman.

Now You See Me 3 will reintroduce audiences to “ the thieving illusionists known as the Four Horseman while introducing audiences to a new generation of magicians. ” The studio envisions the sequel as the launching pad for the franchise’s future. Given the fresh young cast members, you might be able to tell who this “new generation” of magicians will be.

The sequel is directed by Ruben Fleischer, with Eric Warren Singer, Seth Graham-Smith, and Mike Lesslie having penned various drafts of the script. Earlier this year, Jesse Eisenberg told Collider that he had recently read the script and was excited to return to the franchise. “ Yeah, I did [read the script]. Hopefully it will happen in the next six months. I think it will, it seems like it will. Yeah, it’s really great, ” Eisenberg said. “ For me, the thing I love about it so much, having just read the script, it celebrates intelligence and it’s non-violent but exciting, and it’s so weird to see that because it sounds so obvious, and it sounds like that would be common, but it’s actually quite uncommon to have a movie that’s this franchise, this Hollywood-style movie that’s really just about teamwork and intelligence, rather than just violence. “

Now You See Me 3 will hit theaters on November 14, 2025.