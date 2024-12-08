Paramount+’s Star Trek: Section 31 gets official trailer

It has been nearly a decade since we last got a Star Trek movie, but Paramount+ is proving to be the final frontier, as they are moving forward with a series of movies exclusive to their service. The first of these, Star Trek: Section 31, is set to hit the streamer on January 24th, and now we have the official trailer to get fans ready.

Released at CCXP in Brazil, the trailer for Star Trek: Section 31 looks to be upping the risk for the Starfleet. As Michelle Yeoh’s character warns and readies, “Millions of lives are at stake. Gather your people. We’re going to need every one of them.” As per Paramount, Section 31 has the following plot: “In the movie, Yeoh reprises her fan-favorite role as Emperor Philippa Georgiou – a character she played in STAR TREK: DISCOVERY’s first season – who joins a secret division of Starfleet. Tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets, she also must face the sins of her past.” Olatunde Osunsanmi – a veteran of Star Trek: Discovery as well as short anthology Short Treks – directs, while Craig Sweeny (Medium, Elementary) writes.

Joining Yeoh for Star Trek: Section 31 are Omari Hardwick, Kacey Rohl, Sam Richardson, Sven Ruygrok, Robert Kazinsky, Humberly Gonzalez, and James Hiroyuki Liao.

Star Trek: Section 31 hasn’t exactly been building a lot of positive buzz with the fanbase, and it’s not likely that the trailer will do much to sway. While the cast does have promise – especially led by Oscar winner Yeoh, who has such little TV work to her credit – the movie just isn’t looking to be a draw for Paramount+. Touching on the potential backlash while also defending why he took such an approach, Sweeny previously stated, “The concept is almost antagonistic to some of the values of Star Trek. Famously, there’s a spot for everybody in Roddenberry’s utopia, so I was like, ‘Well, who would be the people who don’t quite fit in?’ I didn’t want to make the John le Carré version, where you’re in the headquarters and it’s backbiting and shades of gray. I wanted to do the people who were at the edges, out in the field. These are not people who necessarily work together the way you would see on a ‘Star Trek’ bridge.”

