Pater Noster and the Mission of Light trailers preview a nightmarish hellride

Director Christopher Bickel's horror film Pater Noster and the Mission of Light is set to receive a release sometime this fall

Pater Noster and the Mission of Light centers on Max, a young record store clerk who stumbles upon a rare vinyl LP and is drawn into the world of a 1970s hippie commune. An invitation to the remnants of the outlandish cult and their unholy spawn leads to grave and grisly circumstances for Max and her friends. A press release notes that this film is the brainchild of the adventurous underground director whose previously acclaimed works The Theta Girl (2017) and Bad Girls (2022) have sent shockwaves through the underground film community. With an acclaimed track record of unsettling and thought-provoking films, Bickel is poised to take audiences on a nightmarish lysergic hellride that will linger long after the credits roll.

Bickel was the writer, director, producer, cinematographer, and editor on the project, “ an auteur out of financial necessity. We make underground films with very little money for the love of the art. This is literally my back yard we’re shooting in. Everything we do is like the Little Rascals putting on a show for the neighborhood kids. That’s not to say that we don’t take great pains to make our products the best possible quality with the resources we have. Everything I know about filmmaking, I learned from punk rock. The movies we make are punk rock demo tapes. We operate outside of Hollywood focus groups and traditional distribution routes. “

He describes the movies themselves as punk rock demo tapes, but Pater Noster and the Mission of Light also has a tie-in album, as an entire album’s worth of songs were written and recorded for the film “to play the part of the Cult’s immersive psychedelic head-music.” That music will be released as a double LP record set, and also as a 5.1 surround audio disc accompanying the Blu-ray release of the film. It’s worth noting that the album features sax work by Tim Cappello from The Lost Boys, who also happens to star in the film. It also includes remixes by Andrew Liles of Nurse With Wound.

