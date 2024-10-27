Paul Bettany confirms Vision series begins filming next year

He has been a voice with no body and a memory made real. But who knows what he might be next? How about the star of his own series? News on the Vision series has been fairly quiet since it was first announced, but now star Paul Bettany has revealed that filming will begin next year, which sets it up for its 2026 premiere.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Paul Bettany confirmed the news on the Vision series, adding the team is “cooking up something that I’m really excited about.” That’s not much – or anything, really (Bettany said that “snitches end up in ditches” ) – to go on, but that doesn’t mean we’re still not looking forward to the Vision series. After all, while Vision may be one of the more minor characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he has been crucial and developed remarkably well throughout, especially on WandaVision. Bettany would earn Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for his performance.

The Vision series doesn’t have an official title yet, but has been referred to as Vision Quest. It will be the second spin-off of WandaVision, following Agatha All Along, which is currently airing on Disney+, the streamer which will also house the Vision series. Bettany has even been watching Agatha All Along for research, saying, “I love it. I love it and I’m so proud of [showrunner] Jac Schaeffer and I am going to watch again because there’s so much for me to learn moving forward into my contribution.”

Like many of Marvel’s projects, the Vision series also saw some shake-ups as it was being developed. The biggest is that Schaeffer is no longer attached and Star Trek: Picard’s Terry Matalas has taken over. Reception on that move was mixed, but one addition we can all get behind is that of James Spader, who will reprise Ultron – one of the MCU’s best villains, let’s face it – for the first time since 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron.

What do you expect from the upcoming Vision series? What role do you hope it plays in the MCU? Give us your own vision in the comments below.