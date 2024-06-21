Place of Bones trailer: Heather Graham stars in action-packed horror Western

A trailer offers a look at the horror Western Place of Bones, starring Heather Graham, Tom Hopper, and Corin Nemec

By

I always enjoy seeing the horror and Western genres get mixed together, so as soon as I saw that the upcoming film Place of Bones is being described as “action-packed horror Western,” I was sold on checking it out. I didn’t even have to watch a trailer to know I want to see how the movie has turned out – but distributor The Avenue has unveiled a trailer for Place of Bones, and you can check it out in the embed above. The film is set to receive a theatrical and digital release on August 23rd.

Audrey Cummings, who credits include the films Tormented, Darken, and She Never Died, as well as episodes of the TV shows The Haunted Museum, Ginny & Georgia, and Astrid and Lilly Save the World, directed Place of Bones from a screenplay by Richard Taylor, whose credits stretch back to the 1978 car chase flick Stingray and the 1985 horror anthology Fright Show.

Set in 1876, Place of Bones tells the following story: On a remote ranch, a mother and her daughter fight for survival when a wounded outlaw seeking refuge brings a notorious bank robber and his ruthless gang, all desperate to reclaim a stolen fortune, right to their doorstep.

Heather Graham (Suitable Flesh) plays the mother mentioned in the synopsis and is joined in the cast by Tom Hopper (Black Sails), Corin Nemec (Stephen King’s The Stand), Brielle Robillard (The Silencing), Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone (Project Legion), Gattlin Griffith (Labor Day), Zachary Keller (4400), Ray Abruzzo (The Sopranos), David Lipper (Full House), Jeanette Schock (Secrets in the Desert), and Isabella Blake-Thomas (Secret Society of Second Born Royals).

Blake-Thomas was also an associate producer on the film, which was produced by Lipper, alongside Robert A. Daly Jr., Eric Gozlan, and Vindhya Sagar. Joe Heath, Richard Iott, and Matt O’Neill serve as executive producers. Denise Loren, Kipp Tribble, and Lawreen K. Yakkel co-produced.

What did you think of the trailer for Place of Bones? Will you be catching the theatrical and/or digital release of this film in August? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Place of Bones

Source: Arrow in the Head
Tags: , , , , , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
Universal Orlando's upcoming theme park Epic Universe will include a Universal Monsters-themed land called Dark Universe
Dark Universe: Universal Monsters theme park previewed in concept art and animated tour video
Neon has scheduled a February 2025 release for the Stephen King adaptation, coming from director Osgood Perkins and producer James Wan
The Monkey: Stephen King adaptation from James Wan and Osgood Perkins secures February 2025 release
Dark Sky Films is selling a poster and a new line of hats and shirts to celebrate the 50th anniversary of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’s 50th anniversary celebrated by Dark Sky Films with poster, hats, shirts
Shudder, IFC Films, and Severin Films are teaming for special edition physical media releases of 11 horror movies
Shudder and IFC Films team with Severin Films for 11 special edition physical media releases
View All

About the Author

15404 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest Heather Graham News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles