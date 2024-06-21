Place of Bones trailer: Heather Graham stars in action-packed horror Western

I always enjoy seeing the horror and Western genres get mixed together, so as soon as I saw that the upcoming film Place of Bones is being described as “action-packed horror Western,” I was sold on checking it out. I didn’t even have to watch a trailer to know I want to see how the movie has turned out – but distributor The Avenue has unveiled a trailer for Place of Bones, and you can check it out in the embed above. The film is set to receive a theatrical and digital release on August 23rd.

Audrey Cummings, who credits include the films Tormented, Darken, and She Never Died, as well as episodes of the TV shows The Haunted Museum, Ginny & Georgia, and Astrid and Lilly Save the World, directed Place of Bones from a screenplay by Richard Taylor, whose credits stretch back to the 1978 car chase flick Stingray and the 1985 horror anthology Fright Show.

Set in 1876, Place of Bones tells the following story: On a remote ranch, a mother and her daughter fight for survival when a wounded outlaw seeking refuge brings a notorious bank robber and his ruthless gang, all desperate to reclaim a stolen fortune, right to their doorstep.

Heather Graham (Suitable Flesh) plays the mother mentioned in the synopsis and is joined in the cast by Tom Hopper (Black Sails), Corin Nemec (Stephen King’s The Stand), Brielle Robillard (The Silencing), Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone (Project Legion), Gattlin Griffith (Labor Day), Zachary Keller (4400), Ray Abruzzo (The Sopranos), David Lipper (Full House), Jeanette Schock (Secrets in the Desert), and Isabella Blake-Thomas (Secret Society of Second Born Royals).

Blake-Thomas was also an associate producer on the film, which was produced by Lipper, alongside Robert A. Daly Jr., Eric Gozlan, and Vindhya Sagar. Joe Heath, Richard Iott, and Matt O’Neill serve as executive producers. Denise Loren, Kipp Tribble, and Lawreen K. Yakkel co-produced.

What did you think of the trailer for Place of Bones? Will you be catching the theatrical and/or digital release of this film in August? Let us know by leaving a comment below.