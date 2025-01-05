Poll: What was the Worst Movie of 2024?

What was the worst movie of 2024? Take our poll and let us know!

Over the holidays here at JoBlo, we’ve been posting plenty of lists. We went into the Best Movies of 2024, the Best TV Shows, and the Most Under/Overrated Movies of the year. We also dipped into the Worst Horror Movies of the year, and our own Jesse Shade is hard at work on his annual Awfully Good take on the Worst Movies of the Year. But, while we’re waiting, we thought that as last week we polled our readers on the Best Movie of the Year (which had some WILD results, with Terrifier 3 topping the list, and noted bomb Argylle in the top 3!) that you also be given the chance to choose the worst.

If you take a look at the poll below, there are loads and loads of movies listed. These range from terrible streaming movies you might have forgotten (Unfrosted, The Deliverance) to theatrical bombs (including Borderlands – which might be one of the priciest duds of all time), and, of course, the disaster that was Joker: Folie a Deux. But what was the worst? Take the poll and let us know!