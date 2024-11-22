Popeye the Slayer Man trailer sends Popeye on a killing spree in an abandoned spinach canning factory

It’s trendy these days to take a character from popular children’s stories and given them a horror twist. Lately we’ve been hearing about horror movies based on the likes of Winnie the Pooh, Mickey Mouse, Sleeping Beauty, Cinderella, Peter Pan, Bambi, Pinocchio, Three Blind Mice, and Goldilocks and the Three Bears… and like I said the last time I wrote about this, when one set of filmmakers decides to make a horror film featuring a beloved kids’ story character, there are sometimes multiple other sets of filmmakers working on horror films that center on the same character. We’ve seen this happen with Mickey Mouse, and now the character who’ll soon be seen in more than one horror movie is Popeye the Sailor Man. Earlier this month, it was announced that Alpeke Entertainment is working on a slasher horror comedy called Shiver Me Timbers, which puts a horror twist on Popeye. Then we heard of another Popeye horror movie, Popeye from ITN Studios. And now a trailer has dropped for Popeye the Slayer Man , from director Robert Michael Ryan. You can check it out in the embed above.

Scripted by John Doolan, Popeye the Slayer Man concerns a group of friends who sneak into an abandoned spinach canning factory to film a documentary on the legend of the “Sailor Man,” who is said to haunt the factory and local docks. Ryan contributed to the story with producers Jeff Miller and Cuyle Carvin.

Miller provided the following statement: “ We can’t wait for audiences to get a load of this gory and scary version of Popeye. We went old-school and focused on using real practical effects, and not relying on CG for the gore.

We’re talking with very enthusiastic and interested buyers now. “

The film stars Sean Michael Conway, Elena Juliano, Mabel Thomas, Marie-Louise Boisnier, Jeff Thomas, and Steven McCormack, along with scream queens Angela Relucio and Sarah Nicklin. Jason Stephens plays the title role.

Ryan, Miller, and Carvin produced Popeye the Slayer Man with Alexander Tucker, Nathan Todaro, and Alysa Blasetti. This is a co-production between Salem House Films, Millman Productions, Ron Lee Productions, and Otsego Media.

