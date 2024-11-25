Ralph Macchio on Karate Kid: Legends: “Another awesome chapter is on the way”

We may be nearing the end of Cobra Kai, but the Karate Kid universe will continue with the upcoming feature film. Karate Kid: Legends will find Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio reprising their roles of Mr. Han and Daniel LaRusso, and Macchio teased the film while speaking on CBS’s The Talk.

“ I’m not allowed to say a lot about it, except another awesome chapter is on its way, ” Macchio said. “ Ben Wang is a young kid in the show, he’s very exciting to watch. And working with Jackie [Chan], he’s a legend. They found, you know, it’s its own story in the vast universe, you know, so it’s another chapter in a different area that connects the mythology of where it all began. And fortunately, I was the guy that was there when it all began. “

Returning for Karate Kid: Legends wasn’t an easy choice for Macchio after spending so many years on Cobra Kai, but in the end, it felt right. “ It was not a quick decision, because it was about protecting the Daniel LaRusso character, and finding where he would be at that point, and then protecting the whole legacy in the Miyagi-verse, ” Macchio told Variety. “ Once we were able to line that up, for the ‘Cobra Kai’ story to lead into the new film — even though they’re separate ecosystems — it all made sense for me. Then, working with Jackie was just super exciting. I started this on the big screen. How cool is it to get it back to the big screen? ” As for whether this will be the last time we see Daniel LaRusso, Macchio wouldn’t say. “ I don’t want to overstay the welcome of a character that’s so beloved, ” he said. “ But he’s aging like I am, so there could be other areas to explore as well. Never say never. “

In addition to Macchio and Chan, Karate Kid: Legends stars Ben Wang (American Born Chinese) as a young teenager from China who finds identity and strength in martial arts. During his journey of self-discovery, Wang’s character meets a disciplined martial arts master. Joshua Jackson (Fatal Attraction) and Ming-Na Wen (The Mandalorian) also appear in the movie, alongside Sadie Stanley (Cruel Summer) as the romantic lead. Jonathan Entwistle (The End of the F***ing World) directed the movie from a script by Rob Lieber (Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good Very Bad Day).

The second part of the sixth and final season of Cobra Kai debuted on Netflix earlier this month, with the third and final part of Season 6 arriving in 2025 before the movie. Nothing is official, but creators Hayden Schlossberg, Josh Heald and Jon Hurwitz have been entertaining the idea of more spinoffs, including a prequel series centered on Mr. Miyagi.

Karate Kid: Legends will hit theaters on May 30, 2025.