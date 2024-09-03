Interview: Aaron Pierre, Don Johnson, and Jeremy Saulnier talk Rebel Ridge

It was Blue Ruin for me. Jeremy Saulnier is the real deal. The talented filmmaker has crafted a few fantastic thrillers, including Green Room and Murder Party. And now, Jeremy explores the battle between an ex-Marine (Aaron Pierre) and a small-town police department led by Chief Burrows (Don Johnson). Rebel Ridge is a stunning thriller. It is a tense new feature that smartly explores the conflict. And yes, both Johnson and Pierre are excellent here. If you have Netflix, I highly recommend checking this out beginning Friday.

Recently, I had the chance to speak with a man who has long been a cinematic hero. Don Johnson, who gave such an iconic turn as Sonny Crockett in the hit series Miami Vice. Speaking to Don was everything I could have hoped. He discussed working with Saulnier and creating a complex and intriguing character. Mr. Johnson is excellent in Rebel Ridge, and what a joy it was chatting about this terrific thriller.

Next, I spoke with both Jeremy Saulnier and Aaron Pierre. I’ve had the pleasure of chatting with Saulnier before, and frankly, the man always impresses. He opened up about bringing on cinematographer David Gallego. Aaron discussed working with the filmmaker and finding the reality in the situation. It’s a powerful flick, guys, and the cast is all terrific.Rebel Ridge is well worth investing in. Look for it on Netflix this week!