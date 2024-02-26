Road House: Jake Gyllenhaal grapples with Conor McGregor in new images from the reboot

I never thought I would say it, but I’m really looking forward to the upcoming Road House reboot. With less than a month to go until the release of Road House, Total Film has dropped a few images featuring Jake Gyllenhaal and Conor McGregor in the midst of one hell of a battle. Check them out below!

As seen in the trailer, Road House will feature some fantastic fights, and Gyllenhaal told Total Film that director Doug Liman wanted to do them in a way never before seen. “ [Director Doug Liman] always does action in a different way, and he came to me and said, ‘I want to do fights in a way that has never been done before,’ ” Gyllenhaal said. “ He became pretty much obsessed with how the punches would land, and the kicks would land. He didn’t want them to be performed in the way that we have for audiences in the past with that kind of fighting. “

Per the official logline: “ In this adrenaline-fueled reimagining of the ’80s cult classic, ex-UFC fighter Dalton (Gyllenhaal) takes a job as a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse, only to discover that this paradise is not all it seems. ” In addition to Gyllenhaal and McGregor, Road House stars Daniela Melchior, Billy Magnussen, Jessica Williams, and Joaquim De Almeida. The film aims to pay homage to the original while providing its own unique and exhilarating spin to introduce Dalton, the roadhouse, and all its chaos to a new generation.

While I am looking forward to Road House, it is disappointing that the film won’t be released in theaters. In fact, Doug Liman has criticized that choice, saying he would be boycotting the movie’s premiere at SXSW. Road House reportedly tested higher than any movie in Liman’s career, more than Mr. and Mrs. Smith and The Bourne Identity, and Liman feels that it could be a smash hit in theaters if Amazon would allow it. “ Contrary to their public statements, Amazon has no interest in supporting cinemas, ” Liman said. “ Amazon will exclusively stream Road House on Amazon Prime. Amazon asked me and the film community to trust them and their public statements about supporting cinemas, and then they turned around and are using Road House to sell plumbing fixtures. “

Road House will debut on Prime Video on March 21st in more than 240 territories worldwide.