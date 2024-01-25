Road House: Jake Gyllenhaal stars in impressive first trailer for adrenaline-fueled reimagining

The original Road House movie starring Patrick Swayze is a classic, so I’ll admit to being more than a little skeptical of the upcoming remake starring Jake Gyllenhaal. Well, Amazon MGM Studios has released the first trailer for the new Road House movie and damn if it hasn’t won me over completely.

You’ve got Jake Gyllenhaal slapping the shit out of everyone, a colourful Florida location filled with alligators, hard-hitting action you can actually follow, and Conor McGregor chewing the scenery in his first film role; I love it.

Per the official logline: “ In this adrenaline-fueled reimagining of the ’80s cult classic, ex-UFC fighter Dalton (Gyllenhaal) takes a job as a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse, only to discover that this paradise is not all it seems. ” In addition to Gyllenhaal, Road House stars Daniela Melchior, Billy Magnussen, Jessica Williams, Joaquim De Almeida, and Conor McGregor. The film aims to pay homage to the original while providing its own unique and exhilarating spin to introduce Dalton, the roadhouse, and all its chaos to a new generation.

Now that we’ve got a look at how fun the movie appears to be, it’s all the more disappointing that it won’t be released in theaters. In fact, Doug Liman criticized that choice yesterday, saying he will be boycotting the movie’s premiere at SXSW. Road House reportedly tested higher than any movie in Liman’s career, more than Mr. and Mrs. Smith and The Bourne Identity, and Liman feels that it could be a smash hit in theaters if Amazon would allow it. “ Contrary to their public statements, Amazon has no interest in supporting cinemas, ” Liman said. “ Amazon will exclusively stream Road House on Amazon Prime. Amazon asked me and the film community to trust them and their public statements about supporting cinemas, and then they turned around and are using Road House to sell plumbing fixtures. “

Road House will debut on Prime Video on March 21st in more than 240 territories worldwide.

What did you think of the Road House trailer?