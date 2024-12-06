Rogue Heroes head back into war in the trailer for season 2

Season 2 of Steven Knight’s Rogue Heroes has just released its trailer and showcases some of the glowing reviews of the show.

The first season of Rogue Heroes was a diamond in the rough since it was only accessible through EPIX. Our own Alex Maidy enjoyed it immensely and said, “Rogue Heroes is a series that would have been a massive hit had it aired on Netflix or any of the bigger streaming platforms. Like Pennyworth before it, many who don’t often check out Epix are going to be at risk of missing a solid war story that doesn’t require a long-term investment.” Now season 2 has just dropped its trailer and will become available on MGM+.

The critically acclaimed hit drama series follows David Stirling (Connor Swindells) and Paddy Mayne (Jack O’Connell) in a dramatized account of how the British Army’s Special Air Service (SAS) unit was formed in the darkest days of World War II. In the second season, facing the threat of disbandment, SAS Rogue Heroes will see the unit trying to once again prove their significance. However, a surprise ally is found in the uptight and formal brother of David Stirling – William (Gwilym Lee). Will the fiery Paddy Mayne finally conform to following rules in order to protect the future of the unit, or will his dislike for authority be too significant an obstacle?

ROGUE HEROES Season 2 is created, written and executive produced by Peaky Blinders‘ Steven Knight, alongside executive producers Karen Wilson, Emma Kingsman-Lloyd, Martin Haines and Nick Lambon. The series is distributed by MGM+.

Episode 1: January 12, 2025

As Paddy Mayne grapples with the death of his father, the capture of David Stirling, and trauma suffered from the war thus far – he must turn his attention to fighting the threat of disbandment of the SAS. The future of the unit comes under question as they spearhead the invasion of Europe.

Episode 2: January 19, 2025

Paddy leads the SAS (now temporarily named the SRS) into Augusta, but the group are surprised to find the town empty. Making a base in the Chisea Madre Church, the men meet a priest who delivers a proposition – directly from the Sicilian Mafia. Paddy’s abuse of the Priest and dismissive attitude to the proposition may mean that the men are left with more civilian enemies, than allies.

Episode 3: January 26, 2025

While the men of the SAS/SRS lead battle into Bagnara, in Berlin the issuing of a Commando Order from Hitler seeks to push the boundaries of war further and puts one of our soldiers in danger. The SAS work alongside the Italian resistance to hold the town of Termoli. Over in Gavi, David Stirling attempts to make his escape from captivity.

Episode 4: February 2, 2025

As Paddy adopts a different approach towards authority, the traumatic toll that the war is having on the men becomes more visible – particularly in Sergeant Reg Seekings. A captured soldier from the Regiment realises that the Commando Order issued by Hitler may have sealed his fate. Over at Gavi, whilst struggling during his time in solitary, David manages to find a creative way to cope.

Episode 5: February 16, 2025

As our captured soldier attempts to make his way back to the regiment, the men of the SAS receive a visit from 2 senior Generals. Bill worries that Paddy will cause trouble. Meanwhile at Gavi, with the political instability in Italy causing members of the Italian military to flee, David Stirling prepares to make another escape attempt.

Episode 6: February 23, 2025

The SAS return to Britain and are given some time to decompress from the events in Italy. Bill is shocked to hear about the intended role for the SAS in the invasion of France and makes his feelings known, much to the displeasure of the senior Generals. Over in Gavi, David’s attempt to escape is stalled by the arrival of German soldiers in the camp, leaving him playing a game of hide and seek.