Warner Bros. snaps up secret Ryan Coogler, Michael B. Jordan movie, which may or may not be about vampires

Warner Bros. snaps up the secret movie from Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan which may or may not involve vampires.

By
Michael B. Jordan, Ryan Coogler, vampire movie, Warner Bros.

It was reported last month that Black Panther director Ryan Coogler would be reteaming with frequent collaborator Michael B. Jordan for a secret movie. Anticipation was high, with several major studios eager to snap up the project, but Deadline has reported that Warner Bros. has walked away as the victor following a heated bidding war.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the project has been described as a period thriller involving vampires, which certainly sounds exciting. It’s also said to contain a few anime influences, which isn’t a surprise as Michael B. Jordan is known to be a big anime fan. Ryan Coogler will direct the vampire movie in addition to penning the script, and will also produce through his Proximity Media banner. Coogler has worked with Jordan on each of his movies, including Fruitvale Station, Creed, Black Panther, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Related
New Action Stars: 5 actors who could pull it off

The project is said to have a budget somewhere in the range of $90 million. Sources have said that the movie is being fast-tracked and could start shooting as early as April in New Orleans. In addition to Warner Bros., Universal and Sony were both involved in the bidding, but it wound up coming down between Warners and Universal. Sony may have dropped out after they successfully acquired Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later project.

In addition to this vampire movie, Ryan Coogler is also still developing a reboot of The X-Files. Original creator Chris Carter spilled the beans nearly a year ago, saying, “I just spoke to a young man, Ryan Coogler, who is going to remount The X-Files with a diverse cast. So he’s got his work cut out for him, because we covered so much territory.” Nothing much had been heard about the project, but it was confirmed two months ago that it was still moving forward. Coogler is also developing several Black Panther projects for Marvel Studios, including a live-action Wakanda series and an animated series titled Eyes of Wakanda.

Source: Deadline
Tags: ,
icon More Movie News
Michael B. Jordan, Ryan Coogler, vampire movie, Warner Bros.
Warner Bros. snaps up secret Ryan Coogler, Michael B. Jordan movie, which may or may not be about vampires
The Mandalorian & Grogu, Star Wars movie, release window
The Mandalorian & Grogu will be the first movie of new Star Wars slate, likely hitting theaters in 2026
Moana 2
Moana 2 officially announced with the sequel set for a 2024 release, but where’s the original cast?
Dakota Johnson thinks Hollywood is a bleak arena where streaming execs don’t trust creative people
View All

About the Author

9463 Articles Published

Based in Canada, Kevin Fraser has been a news editor with JoBlo since 2015. When not writing for the site, you can find him indulging in his passion for baking and adding to his increasingly large collection of movies that he can never find the time to watch.

Latest Michael B. Jordan News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles