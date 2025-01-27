Star Trek: Section 31 Interviews: Omari Hardwick, Robert Kazinsky, and Sven Ruygrok discuss the franchise’s new heist film

It’s not every day that you get to boldly go where no one has gone before with the cast of a Star Trek movie. The latest film in the Star Trek franchise, Star Trek: Section 31, is out now, and we’re about to beam up with the rag-tag crew for an intergalactic heist and campy science-fiction goodness. Ahead of Section 31‘s release, I had the pleasure of discussing the new film with some of the film’s leading players: Omari Hardwick (Alok Sahar), Robert Kazinsky (Zeph), and Sven Ruygrok (Fuzz).

While speaking with Omari, we discussed acting alongside Michelle Yeoh, playing a 350-year-old space traveler, and the importance of representation in the Star Trek universe. Meanwhile, Robert told us how cool wearing his character’s cyber suit and the thrill of crashing through walls felt. Finally, we got into the mind of Sven’s bizarre character, Fuzz, and what it’s like to play a Vulcan who displays his emotions.

In Star Trek: Section 31, Emperor Philippa Georgiou joins a secret division of Starfleet tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets and must face the sins of her past. The film is streaming on Peacock, adding to a vast array of films in one of entertainment’s most beloved science-fiction franchises.