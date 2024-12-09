Star Wars: Skeleton Crew interview: Kyriana Kratter & Robert Timothy Smith

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is the latest addition to the small-screen, Disney Plus streaming version of the Galaxy Far, Far Away that we all know and love. Starring Jude Law, the series, which comes from Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts, aspires to be a throwback to the kind of movies Amblin Entertainment put out in the eighties. It’s led by a young cast of kids, with it very much in the mould of The Goonies, albeit in space. So far, it’s collected far better reviews from both critics and fans than many other, more divisive Star Wars projects have in recent years (read our review here).

Recently, we were invited to take part in the Skeleton Crew press day in NYC, and our interviewer, Eric Walkuski was able to speak to two of the stars, Kyriana Kratter & Robert Timothy Smith. Kyriana Kratter plays KB, who sports a cybernetic visor in the show, while Smith voices Neel, a blue, elephant-like boy who seems to be of the same species as Max Rebo from Return of the Jedi. Check out our interview (embedded above) as the two discuss their love of the franchise, bonding as a group, and more!

Here’s the official synopsis for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew: When four kids make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, they get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy. Finding their way home, meeting unlikely allies and enemies will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined. The series stars Jude Law as Jod Na Nawood, a human Jedi who helps the kids (Wim, KB, Neel, and Fern) navigate a complicated world during destructive times. Joining Law for the adventure are Ravi Cabot-Conyers (Wim), Kyriana Kratter (KB), Robert Timothy Smith (Neel), and Ryan Kiera Armstrong (Fern). Tunde Adebimpe, Kerry Condon, Nick Frost, Marti Matulis, Jaleel White, Fred Tatasciore, Mike Estes, and Dale Soules are also in the cast.

Created by Jon Watts, the director of the Tom Holland Spider-Man trilogy, and Watts’ frequent collaborator Christopher Ford, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is being executive produced by Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson. Watts and Ford also serve as executive producers, and are the showrunners. The series is produced by Susan McNamara and John Bartnicki. Watts directed the first and last episodes of the season, with other episodes being directed by David Lowery, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Jake Schreier, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Lee Isaac Chung.