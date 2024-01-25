Stopmotion trailer: puppet horror film starring Aisling Franciosi gets February release date

A trailer has been released for the horror film Stopmotion, starring Aisling Franciosi and coming soon to theatres and Shudder

A few months ago, right before the horror film Stopmotion had its world premiere screening at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas, we learned that IFC Films had acquired North American and select International distribution rights to the film, with the plan being to give Stopmotion a theatrical release before it heads over to the Shudder streaming service. Now we know the exact dates for those releases: the movie will be reaching theatres on February 23rd, then will be available to watch on Shudder as of May 31st. With the release date information comes the unveiling of a trailer, and you can check that out in the embed above.

Aisling Franciosi of The Nightingale and The Last Voyage of the Demeter stars in Stopmotion, taking on the role of Ella Blake, a stop-motion animator who is struggling to control her demons after the loss of her overbearing mother. Suddenly alone in the world, she creates a macabre new puppet film, while struggling to maintain her sanity. As Ella’s mind starts to fracture, the characters in her animated film take on a terrifying life of their own, and the unleashed power of her imagination threatens to destroy her.

IFC Films and Shudder are both owned by AMC, and AMC Networks’ Scott Shooman had this to say about the distribution deal: “IFC and Shudder are ecstatic to bring Robert Morgan’s riveting live-action/animation hybrid to audiences everywhere. Stopmotion is excellent as it weaves together a unique, psychological-horror with unbelievable visuals. The film joins the ranks of critically acclaimed titles such as Mad God and The Wolf House – breaking ground for how we perceive stop-motion in horror.  We are thrilled to distribute Robert Morgan’s first full-length feature for its theatrical release and presence on our streaming platform, Shudder.

As Shooman mentioned, this is the feature debut of director Robert Morgan, who also wrote the screenplay with Robin King. Morgan has directed multiple short films over the last thirty years, including the “D is for Deloused” segment from the anthology film ABCs of Death 2.

Morgan provided the following statement: “IFC’s superb back catalogue speaks for itself, and Shudder’s embracing of the weirder and distinctive side of horror cinema means this is the perfect home for my first feature. I’m thrilled to be teaming up with them, and I’m excited to share Stopmotion with audiences very soon.

Stopmotion was produced by Alain de la Mata and Christopher Granier-Deferre of BlueLight.

What did you think of the Stopmotion trailer? Does this look like a movie you’d want to watch? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

