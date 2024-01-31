Matthew Vaughn thinks Henry Cavill could return for Superman: Red Son

James Gunn is launching the new DC Universe with a brand-new Superman (not to mention a new Supergirl), which puts the final nail in the coffin of Henry Cavill’s Man of Steel… or does it? Fans are eager to find a way for Henry Cavill to return to the role and Argylle director Matthew Vaughn wonders if Superman: Red Son might be the perfect opportunity.

While speaking on BroBible’s Post Credit Podcast, Matthew Vaughn praised Superman: Red Son, the Elseworlds mini-series written by Mark Millar. “ I thought Red Son was one of the cleverest comics I’d ever read, and the current world we’re living in, it’s certainly become a lot more relevant because ignorance causes more issues, and I think the more we learn about Russia and the Russian history, ” Vaughn said, before wondering what it would be like if Henry Cavill reprised his role for the project. “ Wow, could you imagine remaking Red Son with Henry Cavill? That would be an interesting movie… “

Superman: Red Son takes place in an alternate reality where the spaceship bearing the last survivor of Krypton crash lands — not in rural Kansa, but in Stalinist Russia. Kong: Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts once pitched a live-action adaptation of Red Son to Warner Bros., but the studio passed. An animated adaptation was released in 2020. DC Studios will include an Elseworlds off-shoot which will include projects such as Joker: Folie à Deux, so Superman: Red Son isn’t outside the realm of possibility, although I doubt the studio would want to add more confusion by bringing back Henry Cavill.

Henry Cavill will next be seen in Matthew Vaughn’s Argylle, which will hit theaters this Friday. The film stars Bryce Dallas Howard as Elly Conway, a reclusive author of a series of best-selling espionage novels whose idea of bliss is a night at home with her computer and her cat, Alfie. But when the plots of Elly’s fictional books — which center on secret agent Argylle (Cavill) and his mission to unravel a global spy syndicate — begin to mirror the covert actions of a real-life spy organization, quiet evenings at home become a thing of the past. Sam Rockwell also stars as Aiden, a cat-allergic spy who races across the world to stay one step ahead of the killers as the line between Elly’s fictional world and her real one begins to blur.

