The Fall Guy: Ryan Gosling is eager to beat up some bad guys in the new trailer

Strap in for the new trailer for David Leitch’s The Fall Guy. Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt’s upcoming action comedy is getting immense praise for its action and comedy, as well as being a loving tribute to the world of stunt performers — a world Leitch knows very intimately. The film recently had its premiere at SXSW, where people took to social media to rave about it. And Gosling himself would get one of the industry’s biggest compliments with none other than Steven Spielberg told him how much he loved the movie. Universal has unveiled the new trailer, which expands more on the fun mayhem audiences are in store for on May 3.

The official synopsis from Universal reads,

“Oscar® nominee Ryan Gosling (Barbie, La La Land, Drive) stars as Colt Seavers, a battle-scarred stuntman who, having left the business a year earlier to focus on both his physical and mental health, is drafted back into service when the star of a mega-budget studio movie—being directed by his ex, Jody Moreno, played by Golden Globe winner Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer, A Quiet Place films, Sicario)—goes missing.

While the film’s ruthless producer (Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham; Ted Lasso), maneuvers to keep the disappearance of star Tom Ryder (Golden Globe winner Aaron Taylor-Johnson; Bullet Train) a secret from the studio and the media, Colt performs the film’s most outrageous stunts while trying (with limited success) to charm his way back into Jody’s good graces. But as the mystery around the missing star deepens, Colt will find himself ensnared in a sinister, criminal plot that will push him to the edge of a fall more dangerous than any stunt.”