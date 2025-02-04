Marvel responds to accusations of using AI in The Fantastic Four: First Steps posters

Fans have accused Marvel of using AI to create the posters for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, but the studio has denied it.

At long last, Marvel Studios has released the first official teaser trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps. They also dropped a handful of posters for the much-anticipated Fantastic Four movie, but some fans believe AI was used to create them, citing an inaccurate number of fingers, two people with the same face, and other inconsistencies.

However, a Marvel spokesperson confirmed to The Wrap that AI was not used in the creation of the Fantastic Four posters. You can check out the four posters below. What do you think?

Although Marvel has denied it in this case, the studio has previously been criticized for using AI to create the opening credits of Secret Invasion.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic; Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman; Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, aka The Thing. Ralph Ineson plays Galactus, the Devourer of Worlds, with Julia Garner playing the Silver Surfer. Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne are also involved in undisclosed roles.

The film will launch Phase Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and was directed by Matt Shakman (WandaVision) from a script by Eric Pearson, Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan, and Ian Springer. Shakman has teased that the movie will be unlike anything we’ve seen from Marvel so far. “ It’s different in so many ways, ” Shakman said. “ I wish I could be specific. I wish I could say more. But we are doing things very differently from a story standpoint, from an approach to the filmmaking standpoint, that really fits the material. I wish I could say more. I would love to, but I can’t. But I think it’s going to be unlike anything you’ve seen before, and certainly unlike anything at Marvel that you’ve seen before. ”