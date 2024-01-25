The Mothership: Halle Berry sci-fi movie scrapped by Netflix after post-production delays

After multiple post-production delays, Netflix has scrapped the Halle Berry sci-fi movie The Mothership, which was filmed in 2021

Back in 2021, a Netflix production called The Mothership was filmed with Halle Berry in the lead role and Bridge of Spies writer Matthew Charman at the helm, making his feature directorial debut. Unfortunately, there have been “multiple delays in post-production” for unspecified reasons… and now Variety has confirmed that Netflix has made the decision to scrap the film instead of completing post-production.

Most people thought it was a questionable move when Warner Bros. decided to scrap the films Coyote vs. Acme, Batgirl, and Scoob! Holiday Haunt for the purpose of tax write-offs, but apparently Netflix thought it was a good idea, since they’ve decided to do the same thing with this project.

If we had the chance to watch The Mothership, we would have found that the story of the sci-fi movie took place one year after the husband of Berry’s character mysteriously vanishes from their rural farm. Now a single mother, Sara Morse and her children discover an extraterrestrial object underneath their home. It (hopefully) leads them to discover the truth about the patriarch’s disappearance.

Berry was joined in the cast by Molly Parker, John Ortiz, Sydney Lemmon, Omari Hardwick, and Paul Guilfoyle.

Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger produced The Mothership, with Berry serving as executive producer alongside Gemma Levinson and Daniel M. Stillman.

Despite this mess with The Mothership, Berry is set to work with Netflix again on the Mark Wahlberg action movie The Union, in which “a construction worker is roped into the espionage world by his former high school girlfriend”. Netflix also backed Berry’s 2020 feature directorial debut Bruised, a sports drama about “a disgraced MMA fighter who reconnects with her estranged son and reclaims her power”. After the successful release of that film, Netflix and Berry made a multi-picture deal. As of this writing, Berry hasn’t yet made a comment about Netflix deciding not to finish The Mothership.

What do you think of The Mothership being scrapped, and this new trend of movies being tossed aside after they’ve already been filmed? Share your thoughts on all of this by leaving a comment below.