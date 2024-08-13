The Simpsons to get exclusive holiday specials on Disney+; season 35 streaming in October

D’oh! Or is it dough…? Whatever it is that makes The Simpsons run continues to keep the town of Springfield bustling, as the long-running animated series will make use of its Disney+ showcase in a huge way, with special events that will celebrate holidays with a twist.

As per Disney, season 35 of The Simpsons will hit Disney+ on October 2nd, having concluded in May. But the real get here is that a selection of Christmas episodes — as well as a special Halloween short — will be headed to the streaming service in the coming months as well. As for the Christmas additions, we’ll get “The Past and the Furious,” “Yellow Planet” and “O C’mon All Ye Faithful”, designated as a two-parter. This double episode is set to be unwrapped on December 17th, which will perfectly coincide with the very first episode of The Simpsons, “Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire”, which found Bart getting a tattoo, Homer playing mall Santa and, most importantly, the family taking in Santa’s Little Helper.

Since 2021, Disney+ has offered a wealth of exclusive Simpsons content, sometimes tying into other House of Mouse properties like Star Wars and Marvel. Prior to this takeover, the 2012 short The Longest Daycare earned an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Short Film.

As for the future of The Simpsons, certainly, we’ll be getting even more exclusive Disney+ content. But in the meantime, the eye is really on that 1,000-episode mark, which is possible to hit in season 46 if the show sticks to a 22-episode/season pace. So maybe we don’t need another movie and the quality of the beloved series is well past its prime, but seeing something that we all grew up with hitting 1,000 episodes would be far from being the Worst. Thing. Ever.

Simpsons purists have had a tough relationship with its Disney partnership. Whether it was the aspect ratio debacle that the studio blatantly ignored for far too long or omitting “Stark Raving Dad” entirely due to the Michael Jackson link (still a dumb, censorship-serving move) or forcing lame IP crossovers, there have been plenty for fans to gripe about.

What do you think of Disney+’s upcoming exclusive Simpsons content? Is it cromulent enough for you?