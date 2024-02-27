The Smashing Machine: Emily Blunt is reportedly in talks to co-star with Dwayne Johnson in the Benny Safdie film

Dwayne Johnson is currently shaking up his career after his passion project — the superhero film Black Adam — fell from the sky after it debuted to a negative reception and a complete overhaul of the DC Universe put to rest any kind of follow-up. Johnson recently seemingly squashed his beef with Vin Diesel as a post-credits scene in Fast X featured the return of Luke Hobbs, teasing a part in the next entry, Fast X – Part 2. He is also currently making appearances in the WWE again in preparation for an upcoming Wrestlemania and The Rock has turned back into a glorious heel.

Johnson also grabbed the film world’s attention when it was recently announced that he’s taking a break from blockbuster movies to do a more dramatic role in A24’s The Smashing Machine. The biopic will be directed by indie filmmaker Benny Safdie, who has helmed films like Good Time and Uncut Gems with his brother. In addition to his directorial duties, Safdie is co-writing the script, which focuses on Kerr’s struggle with addiction, his career and his personal life during the year 2000. The InSneider is now reporting that Emily Blunt, who has co-starred with Johnson in Disney’s The Jungle Cruise, is in talks to join the UFC fighter film.

The film’s subject, Mark Kerr, is an American former wrestler and mixed martial artist. As a two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion, World Vale Tudo Championship tournament winner, a PRIDE FC Heavyweight Champion, 1992 NCAA National Wrestling Champion, 1994 National Freestyle Champion, and 4x ADCC World Submission Champion, Kerr is one of the biggest badasses to ever get into the ring. “Dwayne and Benny are singular talents, and their shared vision for Mark’s inspiring story is electrifying,” said Noah Sacco of A24. “We are deeply honored to have their trust as collaborators in bringing this incredibly special project to life.”