Together: Dave Franco, Alison Brie body horror film set for Neon distribution deal

UPDATE: Neon has sent out a press release to confirm that the distribution deal has closed and they have acquired the worldwide rights to Together.

The original article follows:

JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray had the chance to see the body horror film Together at the Sundance Film Festival and said that “horror fans are going to have a blast” with this one when it makes its way out into the world. (You can read his full 8/10 review at THIS LINK.) Now, it’s looking like Neon will be the distributor to bring this good time to horror fans, as Deadline reports that, after “a days long bidding battle,” Neon is close to securing the worldwide rights to the film. WME Independent has been fielding offers from interested distributors ever since Together‘s premiere screening on the 26th, and Deadline reports that all of the major buyers of indie fare were in the mix.

Neon was behind the box office success of Longlegs and the Best Picture-nominated Anora last year, and coming up they have the Stephen King adaptation The Monkey (from Longlegs director Osgood Perkins) and the Finn Wolfhard slasher Hell of a Summer.

The feature debut of writer/director Michael Shanks (no, he is not the actor who was on Stargate SG-1), Together has the following synopsis: With a move to the countryside already testing the limits of a couple’s relationship, a supernatural encounter begins an extreme transformation of their love, their lives, and their flesh.

Dave Franco (Now You See Me) and Alison Brie (Community) play the couple at the heart of the story and also happen to be a couple in real life. They’re joined in the cast by Damon Herriman (Justified). IMDb adds that Sunny S. Walia (Neighbours), Jack Kenny (Of an Age), Mia Morrissey (Deadloch), Tom Considine (Jack Irish), Karl Richmond (Clickbait), Sarah Lang (Get Krack!n), Melanie Beddie (Five Bedrooms), Rob Brown (Preacher), and newcomers MJ Dorning and Charlie Lees are in there as well.

Together was produced by Picturestart’s Erik Feig and Tango’s Lia Burman, along with Brie, Franco, Mike Cowan, and Andrew Mittman. Bumbray said the film sports “the kind of electric energy too often missing from horror movies these days, with a propulsive pace and style that reminded me of the best of eighties horror flicks.”

Are you interested in Together, and are you glad to hear that it’s probably going to secure a distribution deal with Neon? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.