Tom Cruise attends screening of A Complete Unknown with Timothée Chalamet, James Mangold & more

One of my favourite conspiracy theories involves people questioning whether Tom Cruise has ever actually seen a movie. I mean, I’m sure he has… right? He must have… The man loves movies. All kidding aside, Tom Cruise is always down to support the big-screen experience, and he recently joined the cast of A Complete Unknown at a special screening in London. Check out some pictures from the event below!

A COMPLETE UNKNOWN, only in theaters Christmas Day, in U.K. cinemas January 17th. Get tickets now. #ACompleteUnknown https://t.co/4k6WcfAq9Y pic.twitter.com/VkcKLzjMaC — Searchlight Pictures (@searchlightpics) December 18, 2024

The screening of A Complete Unknown was also a Top Gun: Maverick reunion, as the Bob Dylan biopic features Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez. She played LT Natasha “Phoenix” Trace in the Top Gun sequel. Greg Tarzan Davis also showed up for the screening. He played LT Javy “Coyote” Machado in Top Gun: Maverick and reunited with Cruise for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning. He played Degas, a US Intelligence agent, and is expected to return for the upcoming Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Our own Chris Bumbray caught a screening of A Complete Unknown earlier this month and was blown away. “ [I] found myself utterly immersed in this biopic, with Chalamet just as good as everyone says he is, ” Bumbray said. “ I’ll post my full review when the embargo breaks next week, but it’s up there with The Brutalist and Nosferatu as one of my favourite movies of the year. It even functions as a quasi-sequel to Walk the Line, with Cash a supporting player in the film, with Boyd Holbrook filling in for Joaquin Phoenix. “

Here’s the official synopsis: “ Set in the influential New York music scene of the early 60s, A Complete Unknown follows 19-year-old Minnesota musician Bob Dylan’s (Timothée Chalamet) meteoric rise as a folk singer to concert halls and the top of the charts – his songs and mystique becoming a worldwide sensation – culminating in his groundbreaking electric rock and roll performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965. ” In addition to Chalamet, A Complete Unknown stars Edward Norton, Elle Fanning and Monica Barbaro. The film also co-stars Boyd Holbrook, Dan Fogler, Norbert Leo Butz, and Scoot McNairy.

A Complete Unknown will hit theaters on December 25th.