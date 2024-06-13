Blade Runner 2099: Hunter Schafer joins Michelle Yeoh in Prime Video series

Hunter Schafer has signed on to join Michelle Yeoh in the cast of the Prime Video limited series Blade Runner 2099

By
Hunter Schafer

Former model Hunter Schafer made her acting debut on hit HBO series Euphoria – and with production on season 3 of that series being delayed while creator Sam Levinson reworks the scripts, The Hollywood Reporter has broken the news that Schafer has landed a lead role in the Prime Video limited series Blade Runner 2099 – which is, of course, a continuation of the franchise that began with the 1982 Ridley Scott film Blade Runner and then got a long-awaited follow-up called Blade Runner 2049, which had Denis Villeneuve at the helm, in 2017. Details on the role Schafer will be playing are being kept under wraps. She joins the previously announced Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once) in the cast… and we don’t know anything about Yeoh’s character, either.

Blade Runner 2099 was originally expected to start shooting in Belfast last summer, but the Hollywood strikes put the kibosh on that plan. When the show does go into production, it’s now set to be filmed in Prague.

Shining Girls creator Silka Luisa is the writer, showrunner, and executive producer of the series, which has Ridley Scott executive producing through his Scott Free production banner. Jonathan van Tulleken (Shogun) will be directing the first two episodes.

When this project was first announced in 2022, Amazon Studios head of global television Vernon Sanders said, “We are honored to be able to present this continuation of the Blade Runner franchise, and are confident that by teaming up with Ridley, Alcon Entertainment, Scott Free Productions, and the remarkably talented Silka Luisa, Blade Runner 2099 will uphold the intellect, themes, and spirit of its film predecessors.

While we wait for Blade Runner 2099 to get rolling, we’ll have the chance to see Hunter Schafer on the big screen twice in the next couple months. She has a role in the latest Yorgos Lanthimos / Emma Stone team-up, Kinds of Kindness, which is set to reach theatres on June 21st, and she stars in the horror film Cuckoo, which gets a theatrical release on August 9th.

Are you interested in Blade Runner 2099? What do you think of Hunter Schafer joining Michelle Yeoh in the cast? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter
Tags: , , , , , ,
icon More Movie News
Derek Connolly, Transformers, G.I. Joe, crossover
Transformers/G.I. Joe crossover movie to be written by Jurassic World’s Derek Connolly
It looks like the MCU reboot of Blade might actually go into production soon, so we have compiled a list of everything we know about it
Everything We Know About Blade, the MCU Reboot (It just lost another director)
Emily Blunt could be the star of Steven Spielberg’s next summer blockbuster
We have put together a list of everything we know about Wake Up Dead Man, the third Knives Out mystery film
Everything We Know About Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery (Josh O’Connor, Glenn Close spotted on set)
View All

About the Author

15350 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest Blade Runner 2099 News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles